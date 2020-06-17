Early estimates project $4.2M COVID-related deficit in county budget

Cowlitz County may face a $4.2 million budget deficit this year as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to early financial estimates.
That’s a 7% hole in the county’s $61.3 million operating budget for 2020-2021.
A healthy cash reserve can help offset some of the losses initially, but county officials should start considering other “tools” — including staffing or pay cuts — for addressing the coronavirus-related revenue losses, County Finance Director Kurt Williams told the county commissioners Wednesday afternoon.
“Because we have done well the last few years, we started this year with a healthy fund balance, so I don’t think we have to do anything today,” Williams said. “But I envision by fall we will be taking those steps (to balance the budget). ... The longer we wait, the bigger the cuts need to be to keep us from getting to a place we cannot let ourselves get to.”
Williams presented a “high level” budget update to the outlining projected revenue and expenses over the next two years. Early forecasts show revenue dropping about 5.5% this year, then show meager rebounds in 2021 and 2022.
State-mandated business shutdowns are expected to cause a major hit to local sales tax revenue, which is the county’s second largest income source for its general fund, Williams said. The general fund pays for basic government operations, including a share of law enforcement.
“Most of all the forecasts I have seen have shown April as being the worst month of this recession, and things start to improve after that,” Williams said. (A two-month lag in sales tax turnaround means the county won’t know exact sales tax revenue for April until the end of this month.)
But the revenue rebound won’t be quick enough to catch up with the county’s spending, which is projected to increase 2% to 3% annually through 2022 “if no action is taken” to cut back, Williams said.
Based on current forecasts, the county would face deficits of $4.2 million in 2020, $5.6 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022 if nothing changes.
Commissioners have already discussed ways to save money by keeping vacant positions open and cutting non-essential spending, Williams said.
“Those things will help throughout the year, but they are not going to be enough,” he said. Officials will most likely need to make cuts to wages or staff size to adequately address the deficit.
“When 70% of expenditures are personnel costs, we can’t leave that untouched,” Williams said.
He said he wants to start meeting with union bargaining groups and department heads next month to begin discussions on how to save money.
Williams also cautioned that the numbers he shared Wednesday are early estimates, and projections could change as more information about sales tax and planned spending comes in. For example, if sales tax revenue is 3% better than expected, the deficits would shrink by $1.5 million to roughly two-thirds the size of current projections.
“In the last several weeks, I’ve changed these estimates numerous times, sometimes daily or twice in a day. ... This will continue to change. It will change in the next couple of weeks as we see our sales tax numbers for April come in,” Williams said.
