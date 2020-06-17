Early estimates project $4.2M COVID-related deficit in county budget

“Most of all the forecasts I have seen have shown April as being the worst month of this recession, and things start to improve after that,” Williams said. (A two-month lag in sales tax turnaround means the county won’t know exact sales tax revenue for April until the end of this month.)

But the revenue rebound won’t be quick enough to catch up with the county’s spending, which is projected to increase 2% to 3% annually through 2022 “if no action is taken” to cut back, Williams said.

Based on current forecasts, the county would face deficits of $4.2 million in 2020, $5.6 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022 if nothing changes.

Commissioners have already discussed ways to save money by keeping vacant positions open and cutting non-essential spending, Williams said.

“Those things will help throughout the year, but they are not going to be enough,” he said. Officials will most likely need to make cuts to wages or staff size to adequately address the deficit.

“When 70% of expenditures are personnel costs, we can’t leave that untouched,” Williams said.

He said he wants to start meeting with union bargaining groups and department heads next month to begin discussions on how to save money.