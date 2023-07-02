The sounds of batter flopping on a flat grill top and sausage sizzling greeted the hungry crowd Sunday morning at the Longview-Kelso Early Bird Lions breakfast at the annual Go 4th Festival in Longview.

The breakfast, a beloved annual feature, was extended from one to three days at this year’s festival and includes fluffy flapjacks, sausage, scrambled eggs, hot coffee, juice, and more. The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for children with the proceeds going to Royal Family KIDS, an organization that holds summer camps for foster children.

Jess McCloud, the chapter and camp director, previously said the Longview-based nonprofit hosted its first camp in 2018 and is completely ran on donations and volunteers.

The Lions breakfast kicked off at 8 a.m. with cheerful volunteers operating grills and welcoming the earliest of the early risers as they made their way through the makeshift queue. Ken Hash, a volunteer for Royal Family Kids, was operating the register.

“The Lions are handing down their goodwill and we’re handing down our (own) goodwill,” he said. “It’s like a domino effect.”

After paying and gathering their plate and utensils, attendees were greeted by puffs of steam as volunteers lifted tin-covered containers ready to flop a short stack of hot cakes on hungry attendees’ paper plates.

First-time Early Bird Lions breakfast volunteer Becky Standal — who joined the Lions in October and was handling the beverage section — views the event as an opportunity to spend time with her new community.

“It’s a cool opportunity to come out for the Lions Club and get involved in the community,” she said.

One of the Lions volunteering for the breakfast was Louie Fickett, who’s been with the local chapter for the past seven years. Still, it was his first-time volunteering for the event. He stood over the batter, using a power drill to stir the pancake mix, which included 7-Up soda as part of the ingredients.

“The club that I was with before used a little eggbeater,” said Fickett, who added he got the idea of using a power tool to assist with prep work after watching a program on the Food Channel.

Attendees savored their meals before walking away with full bellies and wide smiles, ready for the rest of the festivities of the day.