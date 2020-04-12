Dutch Bros to donate all April profits to first responders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dutch Bros Coffee will donate 100% of its April profits to #FirstRespondersFirst, which provides equipment and resources to medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Givebacks are part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros in a press release. “We’re thankful to be able to support and serve our communities right now.”

Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst provide supplies, equipment and resources to frontline healthcare workers, according to the press release. #FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation.

"#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. "We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to impact our customers and communities in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these dark and difficult times.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.