Duffers return to the greens with clubs, scorecards — and sanitizer

The City Council’s decision not to renew its contract with manager Nick Van outraged parts of the golfing community and prompted multiple tense public meetings throughout 2018.

About 18 months later, however, most golfers seem to have come around, Wills said.

“We said we were going to do a lot of things and they were skeptical, which I can understand,” she said. “We did those things we said we were going to do and people can respect that.”

Golfers Tuesday morning said they were generally pleased with the city’s management so far.

Lynne Davis, 76, said it was important to “follow what scientists tell us to do” and close the course during the pandemic. But it’s great to be back, she said. She brought some hand wipes and wore a mask in the pro shop.

“It’s just what everyone is thinking: It’s hard not to get out and do what you like to do, but sometimes it’s necessary,” she said.

Justin Short, 28, said he frequently golfs at Mint Valley and he thinks the course is “much better maintained” under city management. Closing the course wasn’t necessary, he said, because golf is the “ultimate social distancing sport.”