Duffers return to the greens with clubs, scorecards — and sanitizer

For her first day back at Mint Valley Golf Course after a six-week COVID shutdown, K.C. Lewis came prepared: A small pocket on her golf bag was stuffed with sanitizer and a cloth mask.
Lewis, who typically golfs at the Longview course almost every summer day, said closing the course during the outset of the pandemic was a good “precautionary” step, but she was excited to be back on the greens when Mint Valley reopened Tuesday morning.
“I’m just glad to come out here and play again,” she said. “It’s all I do all summer long.”
Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement last week that some recreation activities could resume, the course reopened its doors Tuesday morning. Golfers flocked to both Mint Valley and the Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso.
Lance Satcher, manager of Three Rivers, said tee times are filled until 2 p.m. almost every day this week.
“I’m excited. I haven’t seen humans!” one woman at Mint Valley said giddily as she posed for a photo with three other women standing 6 feet apart at Mint Valley.
And the course is glad to have them back, too. Before closing its doors on March 22, Mint Valley’s fortunes were rising under city management. For only the second time in its history, the Mint Valley Golf Course broke $1 million in revenue last year.
“We were doing wonderful,” Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said Monday.
Longview took over full management of Mint Valley on Jan. 2, 2019. The city has owned the golf course and handled maintenance for its entire 42-year existence, but a contractor previously managed the operations.
Total rounds of golf increased from about 27,500 in 2018 to more than 37,000 last year, a 35% increase. And February of this year logged 500 more rounds than the same month in 2019.
Total revenue increased from $784,000 to more than $1 million last year — a 28% increase. Under the previous arrangement with a contract manager, the city would have made $591,700 in 2019.
Taking over the course, however, required some start-up costs to renovate the kitchen and pro shop, purchase tables, chairs and carts, and stock the pro shop with merchandise. The course spent a little more than $1.2 million in 2019 and had to ask for a $211,500 loan from the city’s general fund. (The golf course operates with an enterprise fund, which means it makes and spends its own money outside of taxpayer dollars. The city expects the loan to be repaid with interest by the end of 2023.)
The course had been losing money in recent years, in part due to weather and declining interest in golf. It ran operating deficits five out of the seven years between 2011 and 2017.
The City Council’s decision not to renew its contract with manager Nick Van outraged parts of the golfing community and prompted multiple tense public meetings throughout 2018.
About 18 months later, however, most golfers seem to have come around, Wills said.
“We said we were going to do a lot of things and they were skeptical, which I can understand,” she said. “We did those things we said we were going to do and people can respect that.”
Golfers Tuesday morning said they were generally pleased with the city’s management so far.
Lynne Davis, 76, said it was important to “follow what scientists tell us to do” and close the course during the pandemic. But it’s great to be back, she said. She brought some hand wipes and wore a mask in the pro shop.
“It’s just what everyone is thinking: It’s hard not to get out and do what you like to do, but sometimes it’s necessary,” she said.
Justin Short, 28, said he frequently golfs at Mint Valley and he thinks the course is “much better maintained” under city management. Closing the course wasn’t necessary, he said, because golf is the “ultimate social distancing sport.”
Course Marshal Cory Hurless said he got to Mint Valley at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and everything had been going smoothly as of about 10 a.m. All the tee times were filled and almost everyone had showed up.
“Hopefully everyone does what they’re supposed to so we can stay open,” he said. “I’d hate to see us close down again because of a breakout.”
Wills attributed the increased interest in the course last year to bundle deals for 18 rounds, a cart and sleeve of balls. The course offers deals, she said: Prices are cheaper during off hours or especially hot days. And the “ramped up” youth program brought 140 kids to the First Tee Program.
In addition, 2019 was an unusually dry winter, so that may also be a reason more people were out on the course, she said.
Mint Valley took a financial hit during the six weeks it was shut down due to the coronavirus, Wills said, but its spending during that time was minimal so she thinks the course will come out of it in good shape financially.
Golfer Ray Betts Tuesday morning said Mint Valley offers really cheap deals. He’s not generally a fan of public entities competing with private business, he said, but he thinks Longview has done a good job managing the course.
When asked what he thought about the course reopening, Betts responded, “About time.” Golf courses in Oregon have been “flooded” since the shutdowns so Washington courses should have stayed open, too, he said. “It’s total nonsense.”
He wasn’t nervous to return to the course Tuesday and didn’t bring any extra safety precautions.
“As long as I keep my distance, it’s not a problem,” he said. “I’m not going to touch anything but my clubs.”
Most golfers seem to be complying with social distancing, Three Rivers Manager Satcher said.
Social distancing signs were posted throughout the pro shop and at some parts of the course. Golfers played in pairs to limit contact and each person checked in, so it’s easier to contract trace if someone gets sick. Other measures include raising the cups so golfers don’t have to reach into them to grab their balls; situating stalls at the driving range 10 feet apart for social distancing; and removing ball washers because they “promote communal use.”
He was able to bring back about half of the 20 regular employees, but they have extra work now keeping up with all the cleaning and logging every player.
The full financial impact of the shutdown won’t be clear until the fall because it depends on whether the course will be able to hold major tournaments and events, which is how it makes most of its revenue, Satcher said.
“I think the frustration that comes is because golf is a social thing,” he said. “Oftentimes people play as a pack. When you have to separate them plus they’re not allowed to stay around and have a beer with friends, that part I can tell they’re disappointed about. But at the same time they’re happy to come back and play golf.”
