Drivers can expect road delays on Tower Road in Castle Rock for paving

Drivers may experience road delays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on Tower Road in Castle Rock as paving continues for the 2021 Countywide Overlay Project.

Lakeside Industries, under contract with Cowlitz County, is providing the work. Paving may continue on Tower Road on Monday before shifting to Rose Valley Road in Kelso and then to rural Longview roads that were postponed early last week because of the wet weather, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the active work zones. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Drivers are asked to be cautious near the construction zones and follow the directions of construction personnel and traffic control devices, notes the release.

Paint striping, chip sealing, overlay paving, culvert replacements and road improvements are scheduled throughout the summer, notes the release.

For up-to-date details, call the Department of Public Works at 360-577-3030, visit the department's website at co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks, or search for Cowlitz County Department of Public Works on Facebook.

