Driver lights vehicle on fire, tries to ignite himself on I-5 near Kelso

Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday morning connected a 52-year-old Kelso man with mental health resources after reporting he ignited a fire in his car and then tried to light himself on fire.

The incident sparked a brief arson investigation and temporarily closed northbound Interstate 5 near Exit 39 to Kelso, according to a news release. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, no criminal charges had been filed.

“There is no crime involved that I’m aware of at this point. ... Charges are still under investigation, but it was his vehicle, from what I’m being told. And he was the one who started the fire,” said WSP spokesperson Will Finn.

WSP is not releasing the man’s name for privacy reasons.

Troopers encountered the man around 7:30 a.m. Thursday while responding to reports about a car fire on Interstate 5. By that point, the man had lit a fire in his vehicle, a Jaguar, and was “shoving paper into his (jacket) pockets” and trying to ignite the paper with a lighter, Finn said.

“It sounds like he was never successful on lighting himself on fire, due to the fact that, thank goodness, he was wearing a coat that was fire retardant,” Finn said.

