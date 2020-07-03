You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver injured in rollover, vehicle fire early Friday morning
0 comments

Driver injured in rollover, vehicle fire early Friday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle fire

A pickup truck rolled off Westside Highway and caught fire early Friday morning. 

 Courtesy Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

One person was injured early Friday morning after a pickup truck rolled off Westside Highway and caught fire, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The pickup had rolled over, struck trees and was on fire near the intersection of Westside Highway and Early Bird Drive when firefighters arrived at about 3:40 a.m., according to a press release from Cowlitz 2.

Bystanders, including a PeaceHealth St. John registered nurse, helped pull the driver out of the vehicle and waited until the ambulance arrived. The driver was taken to St. John Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, according to Cowlitz 2.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the accident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News