Driver injured in rollover, vehicle fire early Friday morning

One person was injured early Friday morning after a pickup truck rolled off Westside Highway and caught fire, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The pickup had rolled over, struck trees and was on fire near the intersection of Westside Highway and Early Bird Drive when firefighters arrived at about 3:40 a.m., according to a press release from Cowlitz 2.

Bystanders, including a PeaceHealth St. John registered nurse, helped pull the driver out of the vehicle and waited until the ambulance arrived. The driver was taken to St. John Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, according to Cowlitz 2.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the accident.

