Driver hits valve station near Longview Memorial Park Friday
Driver hits valve station near Longview Memorial Park Friday

Longview Memorial Park car accident

A water valve at Longview Memorial Park leaked into Mount Solo Road Friday morning after a driver, who said he fell asleep at the wheel, veered off the road. 

 Courtney Talak, The Daily News

The driver of a vehicle that veered off Mount Solo Road and hit a valve station near Longview Memorial Park Friday said he fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, told a Daily News reporter he was on his way home to Stella after working a 14-hour shift at WestRock. He said he woke up to an airbag. His back was sore but otherwise he said he was feeling fine and didn't want to go to the hospital. 

Washington State Patrol responded to the accident at about 8:45 a.m. The water was shut off after several minutes of it spewing into the road and adjacent park. 

