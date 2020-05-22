Driver hits valve station near Longview Memorial Park Friday

The driver of a vehicle that veered off Mount Solo Road and hit a valve station near Longview Memorial Park Friday said he fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, told a Daily News reporter he was on his way home to Stella after working a 14-hour shift at WestRock. He said he woke up to an airbag. His back was sore but otherwise he said he was feeling fine and didn't want to go to the hospital.