RIDGEFIELD — A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after they were struck by a pickup near Ridgefield.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies, along with first responders from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, AMR and Ridgefield police, responded at 9:06 a.m. to the crash on Northwest 291st Street near the intersection with 71st Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found the bicyclist was injured, and the pickup’s driver had stayed on scene, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Investigators arrested the driver, identified as Stephen Sauro, 60, of Ridgefield, and booked him into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not identify the bicyclist.