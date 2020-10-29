Drive-thru, walking and trunk-or-treat events planned for Halloween

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department Thursday released additional details about its Halloween afternoon Trick-or-Treat Walk at Lake Sacajawea, including a map and list of participant expectations.

Recreation Manager Justin Brown said parks staff also received Thursday approval to host the event from the county health department.

In an email to TDN Thursday afternoon, Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said regular masks — not just thin costume masks — and social distancing will be important for the trick-or-treat walk and other similar events.

“Handwashing/sanitizer will also be very important, especially depending on how businesses hand out candy (they should be maintaining distance or have a barrier in place, as well as using some sort of tool to give out the candy to avoid hand contact).”

Celebrating at home with household members is the safest thing to do this Halloween, according to the county health department. The department discourages events or gatherings of more than five people, which also would violate the Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start rules for counties like Cowlitz that are in Phase 2.