Drive-thru, walking and trunk-or-treat events planned for Halloween

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department Thursday released additional details about its Halloween afternoon Trick-or-Treat Walk at Lake Sacajawea, including a map and list of participant expectations.
Recreation Manager Justin Brown said parks staff also received Thursday approval to host the event from the county health department.
In an email to TDN Thursday afternoon, Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said regular masks — not just thin costume masks — and social distancing will be important for the trick-or-treat walk and other similar events.
“Handwashing/sanitizer will also be very important, especially depending on how businesses hand out candy (they should be maintaining distance or have a barrier in place, as well as using some sort of tool to give out the candy to avoid hand contact).”
Celebrating at home with household members is the safest thing to do this Halloween, according to the county health department. The department discourages events or gatherings of more than five people, which also would violate the Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start rules for counties like Cowlitz that are in Phase 2.
Indoor haunted houses are also prohibited, and outdoor haunted houses must be designed as no-touch with a one-way path, according to the state guidelines.
Traditional trick-or-treating (handing candy to kids who knock on the door) and trick-or-treating in large groups are also risky, according to the health department. The health department also discourages indoor trick-or-treat activities and “trunk-or-treat” gatherings with multiple households that facilitate crowding.
If residents decide to hit the streets in search of treats, the department suggests trick-or-treating only with household members and staying at least six feet away from others.
Other area events planned for Halloween weekend include, but may not be limited to, the following:
Associated Students of Lower Columbia College trick-or-treat drive-thru:
- 3-6 p.m. Friday, LCC Student Center Parking Lot C. Students, staff, faculty and community members can walk-thru or drive-thru the parking lot to receive a goodie bag. Donations of non-perishable food items for the LCC Food Pantry is encouraged but not required.
Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Neewollah Parade and Festivities:
- Starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Wahkiakum High School parking lot, Cathlamet. The parade will wind around the parking lot and vehicles will park so families can trick-or-treat in small groups. Families should gather in small groups, staying socially distanced and wearing masks. Candy will be secured in sealed bags, and children should bring their own trick-or-treat bags. A pet parade will follow. All pets must be on leashes. Parking areas will be designated for residents who want to watch the parade from the security of their own cars.
Beaver Homes Grange No. 518 Haunted House:
- 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Beaver Homes Grange No. 518, 31105 Beaver Homes Road, Goble, Ore. Also, a family-friendly trick or treat time for children. Because of state ordinances, masks required for everyone more than 5 years old. Adults: $6 per person, children 6 to 12 years old.
Longview Public Library Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Young trick-or-treaters will receive candy and a free book courtesy of the Friends of the Longview Library and Longview Rotary.
NewLife Church Trunk or Treat:
- 2-4 p.m. Saturday, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview. Drive-thru event with car trunks decorated and treats handed out.
Highlands Neighborhood Association 2020 Annual Trunk or Treat:
- 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Archie Anderson Parking Lot, 292 21st Ave., Longview. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. Face masks and proper distancing is required.
Castle Rock Police Department Trunk or Treat:
- 3-6 p.m. Saturday, North County Sports Complex, 5100 West Side Hwy., Castle Rock. Drive through the park to let children gather candy from the comfort of the vehicle.
New Horizons Church Candy Cruise:
- 5 p.m. “until the candy is gone,” Saturday, 405 N. 19th Ave., Kelso. Drive-thru and stay in your car, hold your bags out the window and enjoy your treats.
Family Faith Christian Center Trunk and Treat, Light the Night
- : 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, 2203 38th Ave., Longview. Car trunks will be decorated. Treats will be handed out from the cars. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves. Masks will be provided to all attendees, if needed. Decorated vehicles will be spaced to provide safe distancing. Family groups will move from car to car at directed intervals.
ARRR Pirates Drive-Thru Halloween Event
- : 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso. Local businesses, organizations and individuals with booths for a free drive through trick or treat event. Crusaders Relay for Life team members will serve free hot dogs and water to the first 200 children to go through the event. In addition, 101.5 The Wave radio will broadcast live from the event.
Castle Rock Christian Church Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 542 Huntington Rd., Castle Rock. Volunteers in gloves and masks will hand out candy in the church parking lot. Due to COVID-19, the event will not feature any activities, game or grouping actions.
