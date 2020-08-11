Drive-in showing safer alternative to free Movies in the Park

Though it's canceled numerous summer events, COVID-19 won't stop the Longview Parks and Recreation Department from showing free movies for families.
The department plans to host drive-in movies at the Southwest Washington YMCA each Friday in August, Recreation Manager Justin Brown said Tuesday. The adaption of the annual Movies in the Park program, which shows films for free on an inflatable screen at Lake Sacajawea, abides by the state-mandated coronavirus safety rules, he said.
"It's been a fairly common thing. The parks and recreation departments all around the state have been trying to adapt, changing from in-person like we did to drive-in," Brown said.
Each showing is limited to 55 vehicles, so attendees must register for a free ticket in advance. (Admission is based on cars, so one ticket covers all passengers in a vehicle.)
The department will open registration on Eventbrite.com the week of each showing by posting an announcement and registration link on the Parks and Rec Facebook event page, Brown said.
Tickets for this Friday's showing of "Back to the Future" were snapped up within five hours after the department opened registration on Monday.
"People are excited about this, it seems like," Brown said.
Parks staff will take tickets at a designated entrance, then guide the cars into a parking spot. The department asks that attendees "stick to one family per vehicle."
Attendees are not allowed to get out of their vehicles to sit outside or walk around. However, they can roll down the car windows.
"You have to stay contained in within your vehicle to watch the movie. You are also not allowed to back into the parking space and, say, sit in the back of your pickup or in the back hatch of your minivan," Brown said. "You have to watch through the front windshield."
The movie will be projected onto an inflatable screen sitting on a raised flatbed trailer, Brown said. Sound will be broadcast over the radio on 99.9 FM, as well as on loudspeakers in the parking lot.
All cars will leave through a designated exit.
Brown said families should remember that there will not be a public restroom, and cars cannot re-enter if they leave. People should also bring their own snacks, because there will be no concession stand, he said.
"Hopefully as we go, we will see fewer and fewer restrictions for these movies. ... As long as the public can do a very good job of following the rules that are in place, we should be able to keep doing this beyond just these four ... and run them through September," Brown said.
The department will show "The Neverending Story" on Aug. 21. The movie for Aug. 28 has not been announced.
"With the COVID restrictions in place, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves too far by opening it up too much. We don't want to have to pull the plug," Brown said.
"We are thankful we can do something for the community. That's the biggest thing," he added. "At this time of the year our department is so used to offering all kinds of things for our community. Whether it's classes, our rentals, our summer camps. We've been so restricted this year and had to modify things, so it's nice to have something closer to normal."
