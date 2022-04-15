Drew's Grocery receives Washington Food Industry Association community service award

Drew's Grocery was recognized Thursday for its community service over its 84 years of operation, as the community repays that kindness by supporting the store destroyed by a fire last month.

The Washington Food Industry Association awarded the Toutle store with its 2021-2022 Community Service Award, according to a press release. The association represents the state's independent grocers and convenience stores.

"We we were so thrilled to get that call and receive that award, especially with what's happened at the store," said Julie Cox, manager and owner Greg Drew's daughter. "We're extremely grateful, without this community we wouldn't be here."

After the March 9 fire destroyed the store, located on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, the family has received calls of support, people stopping by the store offering help and community fundraisers, Cox said.

“The temporary loss of this iconic small town grocer is being felt by everyone in the community, but the outpouring of support shows how beloved they are by their customers and this community,” said Tammie Hetrick, association president and chief executive officer. “Drew’s Grocery is legendary in this community, helping out with everything from youth sports to holiday celebrations to food baskets for families in need. I cannot think of a grocer more deserving of this award this year.”

Drew’s community efforts include sponsoring a community tree lighting event and arranging for Santa to fly in and take photos with children.

“This event has become a very special tradition to the Drew family,” said Lisa Brown, URM Stores retail sales specialist, who nominated the Toutle store for the award. “For an owner to sacrifice his time and money for nothing more than to bring the community together is the definition of love for the community that supports them.”

Since the fire, the Washington Food Industry Association has been coordinating with members to provide the Drew family with crisis support, according to the press release.

Cox said the amount of support has been "unbelievable." The family plans to split the community donation fund among the store's 25 employees, some of whom have not found other jobs, she said.

"It really touches my heart," she said. "There are really good people out there that just want to come together and help in a really tragic time. And I miss everyone, I miss seeing everyone everyday."

While they hope to rebuild, progress is at a standstill as the fire investigation wraps up and insurance gets worked out, Cox said.

