Drew's Grocery in Toutle devastated by fire Wednesday morning

Drew's Grocery, a community hub for Toutle, was largely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.

A report by Cowlitz County Fire District 6 said the fire started around 3:15 a.m. A District 6 chief was the first responder on the scene and crews from the Toutle Volunteer Firefighter Association and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue fought the fire over the next hour.

Fire District 6 said the building was "expected to be a total loss." Up to 40% of the building was engulfed during the initial response, with the majority of the fire damage at the back.

Owner Greg Drew got the call about the fire from a renter at the nearby Drew's RV Park shortly after emergency crews were alerted and ran out to the scene.

"It was a horrifying and helpless feeling to be out there, watching the fire and not be able to do anything about it," Drew said.

The fire caused minor warping and smoke damage to the house located directly behind Drew's Grocery, but Fire District 6 said the fire did not spread to the property. No major injuries were reported to any residents to responders. One firefighter was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and evaluated for a minor injury.

The grocery store has been a staple of the Toutle and Silver Lake communities for nearly 85 years, serving as one of the last stops for visitors heading east to Mount St. Helens. The building was purchased by Greg Drew's grandmother and father in 1937 and has been run by Drew since the mid-1970s.

The store's 85th anniversary would have happened in August.

Sara Belland lives in the home behind Drew's Grocery and she and her daughter made it out safely after the fire began. Belland grew up in Toutle and said the Drews and their store were loved by the community.

"As a little girl, I grew up going into the store. It's really sad and tragic," Belland said.

Support and well-wishes started pouring in for the Drews within hours of the fire. Drew said he, his wife, Carol, and their daughter, Julie Cox, all received calls for support. While he was working with firefighters outside the store Wednesday morning, passing drivers offered to provide cash or aid.

Drew said the family wants to build back the store and repay the community's loyalty as soon as they can.

"My parents made it through the Great Depression. We made it through Mount St. Helens. We're not going to let a fire put us under," Drew said.

The cause of the fire still is under investigation by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Drew said he did not believe there was anything suspicious about the fire's start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.