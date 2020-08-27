Dozens wave signs in Kelso to support postal workers

A crowd of about two dozen waved signs to support postal service workers in downtown Kelso on Thursday amid a national election season fraught with debate over voting security and mail ballots.
Retired Rainier teacher Abbey Courtney, who lives in Kelso, said she organized the demonstration with three of her friends to support the “beleaguered Postal Service.”
While many demonstrators decried recent changes at the USPS under President Donald Trump’s administration, Courtney stressed that the demonstration was “not at all political.”
“All we really want to do is just tell the postal workers that we are on their side, and we really, really want to do everything we can to make sure they’re successful,” Courtney, 77, said. “We just want to say thank you.”
Demonstrators, many of them retired USPS employees, held signs reading “We Trust Our Postal Workers” and “Protect the USPS.”
Since current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took over in May, the USPS has announced several cost-cutting operational measures such as eliminating overtime for mail carriers and removing postal boxes. The USPS has suspended many of those changes until after the 2020 election after concern grew that the moves could jeopardize the November election.
Linda Curry, a retired Longview mail carrier who lives in Kelso, called those changes “wrong” and criticized DeJoy’s leadership at Thursday’s demonstration in Kelso.
“(DeJoy) has no training in the postal service at all, and I think he’s only speaking on behalf of what Trump wants,” Curry, 77, said. “It feels very political. It doesn’t make any sense. The postal service is a service, like the military. We’re not here to be making money.”
Curry said she wants people to be aware of the hard work postal workers do both nationally and “in particular” at the local Kelso office. She herself is working part-time sorting ballots at the county elections office.
Sid Stoffels, who lives in Cathlamet, is a retired mail carrier and clerk. With experience working at three different Post Offices, he said he wanted to provide a message against untruths he’s heard about the postal service. It’s not about politics, but the issue has become political, he said.
“To be perfectly honest, the President is promoting” those untruths, Stoffels, 73, said: “We need to balance those out. That’s why I’m here.”
It “never even crossed (his) mind” in Stoffel’s 30 years at the USPS that the integrity of an election or ballot was ever at risk from postal workers.
“With any organization as large as the Post Office, you’re going to have a bad apple here or there,” Stoffels said. “But overall, that’s not the culture.”
President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the security of universal mail-in voting, on which nine states — including Washington and Oregon — rely for their elections. But on Wednesday, he clarified to The Washington Examiner that his concerns were with elections offices, not the postal service.
“The problem is when they dump all these [ballots] in front of a few people who are counting them, and they’re going to count them wrong,” Trump claimed in that interview. “The post office is not to blame.”
On Sunday, the President also raised concerns over the security of drop box ballots like the kind Washington uses.
Trump tweeted: “Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots. So who is going to ‘collect’ the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable!”
Washington’s top elections official, Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, told Seattle news outlet Crosscut on Monday that she knows of no incidents where ballot drop boxes or the ballots inside have been tampered with.
“Washington’s experience is that they are very secure,” Wyman said. “We haven’t had any issues with lost ballots or fraud — and our voters love them. I don’t share the president’s concerns about ballot drop box fraud.”
Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland concurred and said Cowlitz County is “more prepared than ever” to keep the election process secure and efficient.
Cowlitz County elections staff empty the drop boxes, Fundingsland said, not volunteers or members of any political party. If a ballot box is ever tampered with, the elections office has procedures to alert voters and issue new ballots in case their ballots are compromised. More than 75 percent of voters already use the drop boxes to return ballots, Fundingsland added.
“They are very secure,” Fundingsland said. “I’m going to mirror Kim Wyman’s words. I’m very confident in the fail-safes we have.”
Voter fraud — defined as instances where someone successfully casts more than one ballot in an election — is rare. In the 2016 general election, Cowlitz County elections found two people who had voted both in Cowlitz County and another jurisdiction, and two who admitted to voting for dead relatives. (That comes out to a fraudulent vote rate of 0.0084%.) It was the first time incidents of voter fraud had been recommended for prosecution in county history, Fundingsland said.
In 2018, there were two such cases of fraudulent voting discovered, Fundingsland said.
Those who do try to vote multiple times in the county have all but their first ballot rejected — and they’re sent “a naughty letter” from the elections office warning them about their attempts, Fundingsland said.
Fundingsland said she’s also seen a rumor that the Post Office can see which party a voter belongs to by their ballot’s bar code. That’s “totally untrue (and) unfounded,” she said.
“Cowlitz County has been voting by mail for 15 years with no incident,” Fundingsland said. “If you’re concerned at all, contact us. We’re here to help. Nobody should be afraid that their ballot won’t count.”
Helen Sanjume, a retired letter carrier who lives in Toledo, came out to the demonstration in Kelso Thursday. She said postal workers plain “wouldn’t have time” to interfere with ballots, let alone the inclination.
“We take our work seriously,” Sanjume said. “We know what we’re doing. ... The Postal Service was set up to unite the Country.”
The coronavirus, a contentious presidential election, concerns from Republicans and Democrats over election security and upheaval at the USPS may set the stage for an unorthodox election night this Nov. 3.
According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the number of voters who voted early, absentee or by mail more than doubled from 24.9 million in 2004 to 57.2 million in 2016. The November election is likely to see a record amount of mail-in voting as voters try to avoid congregating in large numbers.
Combined, those factors mean it’s possible the winner of the presidential election may not be clear on election night as states scramble to collect ballots.
Every state makes its own election rules, but there are generally three ways to vote: In-person on election day, in-person at an early polling location, or through the mail.
In general, “absentee” voting refers to states where voters must proactively request (and sometimes justify) mail-in ballots. “Vote-by-mail” or “universal mail voting” states are those, like Washington and Oregon, that simply mail a ballot to every registered voter ahead of the election.
Cowlitz County voters can send their ballots in through the mail, ballot drop boxes in Longview, Kelso, Kalama, Castle Rock, Woodland and Ryderwood, or by taking them directly to the elections office in Kelso.
Local election officials had predicted record turnout for this election even before the eruptions of COVID-19 and protest movements across the nation, Fundingsland said. The August primary racked up the highest turnout for a primary since the early 1960s, she said.
While she can’t speculate, Fundingsland said she expects the county to see close to 90% voter turnout this election.
“History has proven that races and issues drive turnout,” Fundingsland said. “I’m going to add COVID-19 to that list.”
