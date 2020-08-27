Dozens wave signs in Kelso to support postal workers

“(DeJoy) has no training in the postal service at all, and I think he’s only speaking on behalf of what Trump wants,” Curry, 77, said. “It feels very political. It doesn’t make any sense. The postal service is a service, like the military. We’re not here to be making money.”

Curry said she wants people to be aware of the hard work postal workers do both nationally and “in particular” at the local Kelso office. She herself is working part-time sorting ballots at the county elections office.

Sid Stoffels, who lives in Cathlamet, is a retired mail carrier and clerk. With experience working at three different Post Offices, he said he wanted to provide a message against untruths he’s heard about the postal service. It’s not about politics, but the issue has become political, he said.

“To be perfectly honest, the President is promoting” those untruths, Stoffels, 73, said: “We need to balance those out. That’s why I’m here.”

It “never even crossed (his) mind” in Stoffel’s 30 years at the USPS that the integrity of an election or ballot was ever at risk from postal workers.

“With any organization as large as the Post Office, you’re going to have a bad apple here or there,” Stoffels said. “But overall, that’s not the culture.”