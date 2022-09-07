Dozens of volunteer projects planned for Day of Caring on Thursday

Hundreds of volunteers will be working on projects in Longview and across the county Thursday for the annual United Way Day of Caring.

Cities, nonprofits and other agencies submitted requests for help on 28 projects to the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties for the Day of Caring. Around 500 volunteers are expected to come out to support the projects.

Angela Heinlen, marketing manager for the local United Way, said the number of projects and volunteers this year was right around the number the Day of Caring saw in 2019. There would likely have been more projects than normal if many school projects happened now instead of during the Youth Day of Service that took place in April, she added.

A majority of the projects are in Longview, including a downtown cleanup proposed by the city. Other garden improvements at Barnes Elementary School and Mt. Solo Middle School, food box assemblies for both the Salvation Army and the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbors Fund, and stadium painting for the Toutle Lake School District.

Teams of volunteers who signed up ahead of time have been assigned to take the lead on different projects. The teams representing businesses such as NORPAC and Red Canoe Credit Union, employees for the Longview and Kelso school districts and community groups such as Altrusa.

"We like people to sign up ahead of time so the project host doesn't get too many people there, but we're not going to turn anyone away," Heinlen said.

The United Way is holding a kick-off meeting for the Day of Caring at 8 a.m. Thursday in the stands of the Cowlitz County Fair. The morning rally will include a performance by the Kelso High School Band and a speech by Wahkiakum School District Superintendent Brent Freeman.

The volunteer work will begin at 9 a.m. and most of the projects will wrap up around 3 p.m. Anyone who has not already signed up to volunteer will need to do so at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds rally, where they will be assigned to a project.