In a county that is slowly adding more housing to its inventory, a developer is proposing to build 23 new townhouses just east of the Headstart off Memorial Park Drive in Longview.

On Thursday, the city gave an initial OK for a plan outlined by David Holmstrom of Shelly Place Properties LLC to build the townhomes on 2.15 acres of undeveloped land off Memorial Park Drive.

The applicant and company are local. Holmstrom has a Kalama address, while the company has a Longview address, according to the Washington Office of the Secretary of State.

The city reports the plan would not likely have an adverse impact on the environment, which is typically required by the state before building permits are OK’d. People have about two weeks to comment on the findings.

The plan estimates an average of two people would live in each townhome, for a total of 46 residents, on a residential-zoned parcel surrounded by a residential subdivision, single-family residences and vacant land. Each home would be required to have two off-street parking spaces.

Two roads that run near the proposed development would have to be built out to reach the new homes, the plan states. Olive Way would be extended west and Shelly Place to the north.

The plan says 35 structures is the maximum allowed on the property and the final structure designs have not been finalized.

The applicant completed the environmental checklist in March and county records show the property had an assessed value of $83,500 in 2022.

The proposed townhomes aren’t the only residential Longview developments in the works.

As of April, builders were working on four others, including affordable apartments for seniors; affordable apartments for people with low incomes; and market-rate single-family homes and apartments.

The University of Washington’s Center for Real Estate Research reports Cowlitz County’s housing inventory for both single-family and multifamily dwellings has grown 4% from 2017 to 2022.

Cowlitz County’s housing vacancy rate was 1.6% according to the March 2023 market report from the the center. Experts say a roughly five-month supply would indicate a balanced market.

How to comment Phone: 360-442-5083 Email: McAllister.kosar@ci.longview.wa.us Deadline: 6 p.m. July 20