Cowlitz County and its cities have received dozens of new housing development proposals in the last several years, with a handful completed or under construction.

The following projects have at least started a SEPA review, an environmental review typically required by the state before permitting is allowed.

For planned unit developments or subdivisions, developers must first apply for a preliminary plat approval with the county or city. These applications are reviewed by the planning commission before going to the city council or county commission.

If approved, developers have five years to complete infrastructure construction that meets county or city standards. A project will then receive final plat approval before houses can be built.

Multifamily developments that are not planned unit developments do not have to go through the same process of planning commission review, but require at least SEPA review and a building permit.

These proposed developments range in status from submitting a SEPA review to selling lots or renting apartments.

Cowlitz County Development plans, renderings and photos Close Landon Meadows The Landon Meadows planned unit development proposes 82 cottage houses and an open space on 8 acres in unincorporated Cowlitz County. North Lexington PUD (Planned Unit Development) Construction work in the beginning stages in North Lexington's planned subdivision on Tuesday, March 21, in Lexington. Ridge View rural subdivision The preliminary plat of the proposed Ridge View subdivision on 102 Si Town Rd., north of Castle Rock, shows where the 10 residential and one commercial lot would be located. Riverside Apartments Plans for 30 unit at Riverside Apartments in Lexington. Silver Lake II and III Plans for Silver Lake II and III subdivisions at 306 and 400 Hall Rd., Silver Lake. Phase two includes 16 single-story homes on 15.6 acres and phase three is 26 houses on 12 acres farther south. Tulip Meadows Plans for 14 single-family homes in the Tulip Meadows II rural subdivision at 1100 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland. Campus Towers Plans for eight apartments at Campus Towers Retirement Home in Longview. Mount Solo Place A newly constructed home in the Mount Solo Place subdivision on Wednesday, March 22, in Longview. Sunrise Village An artist's rendering of Sunrise Village, an affordable housing complex planned for Longview by Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington. Willow Grove Affordable Housing Plans for 32 apartments in two buildings at the Willow Grove Affordable Housing in Kelso. Bozarth apartments The above blueprints show potential plans to build a 15-unit apartment complex at 560 Bozarth Ave., Woodland. Oak Village Apartments The Oak Village Apartments project would consist of eight three-story buildings totaling 186 units medium density residential apartment complex in Woodland. Goerig Apartments Goerig Apartments will add two three-story apartment buildings, with one building having 27-units "consisting of a mix of 1,2, and 3-building units" and a second building with six 2-bedroom units in Woodland. Lewis River apartments Plans for 240 apartments in a total of 10 buildings at the Lewis River apartments,1940 Lewis River Rd., Woodland. Logan's Landing An artist's rendition of Logan's Landing, a mixed-use development that has 7,776 square feet of commercial space and 408 residential units in eight buildings in Woodland. Cedar Springs/Pioneer Mountain subdivision Construction workers attach beams to the roof of a house at the Pioneer Mountain subdivision off of Old Pacific Highway on Thursday, March 23, in Kalama. Due to a shortage in housing Cowlitz County, developers are working to solve the issue. China Garden View Estates Plans for 45 lots at China Garden View Estates in Kalama. The Lofts at Kalama A rendering of an eight-plex apartment building proposed by the Lofts at Kalama LLC as part of a development on Old Pacific Highway. Castle Rock Landing at the Cowlitz A map of the plans for a 118-acre business park, which would include multifamily housing, off of Interstate 5's exit 48 in Castle Rock. Riverfront Towers A rendering of the Riverfront Towers condominiums planned to be built on Front Avenue in Castle Rock. West Place house Developer Matt Morris stands in front of a two-story home in September 2021 in his West Place subdivision off Gassman Road in Castle Rock. +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20

Unincorporated Cowlitz County

Landon Meadows

Address : 4720 Pennsylvania St., Longview.

: 4720 Pennsylvania St., Longview. Units : 82 cottage houses on about 8 acres.

: 82 cottage houses on about 8 acres. The project is the first cottage housing development — defined as clusters of small, single-family dwelling units — proposed in Cowlitz County under code established in 2018. The code limits unit size to a 1,200 square feet maximum but provides a 200% density bonus.

Developer : Columbia View Group, owner; Kessi Engineering and Consulting, applicant.

: Columbia View Group, owner; Kessi Engineering and Consulting, applicant. Status: The project received preliminary plat approval July 2021 and has a grading permit to do site work, according to the county.

North Lexington PUD (Planned Unit Development)

Address : 1941 West Side Hwy., Lexington.

: 1941 West Side Hwy., Lexington. Units : 44 single-family lots, two fourplexes and a 72-unit apartment complex on 16 total acres.

: 44 single-family lots, two fourplexes and a 72-unit apartment complex on 16 total acres. Developer : PLS Engineering, project engineer; North Lexington PUD LLC, applicant.

: PLS Engineering, project engineer; North Lexington PUD LLC, applicant. Status: Roads and utilities are currently under construction. A SEPA permit was issued in November 2018.

Ridge View rural subdivision

Address : 102 Si Town Rd., Castle Rock.

: 102 Si Town Rd., Castle Rock. Units : 10 single-family homes on 2-acre lots, one commercial lot on 27 acres.

: 10 single-family homes on 2-acre lots, one commercial lot on 27 acres. Developer : TRMC Ventures LLC.

: TRMC Ventures LLC. Status: Cowlitz County Planning Commission voted to recommend preliminary plat approval. The county commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider approval in the next several weeks.

Riverside Apartments

Address: 1812 West Side Hwy., Lexington.

1812 West Side Hwy., Lexington. Units : 30 apartments on 1.43 acres.

: 30 apartments on 1.43 acres. Developer : Ray Vandervalk, applicant.

: Ray Vandervalk, applicant. Status: SEPA determination of nonsignificance issued April 2018.

RiverStone Villas

Address : 104 Solomon Rd., Lexington.

: 104 Solomon Rd., Lexington. Units : 198 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms: 30 three-bedroom units; 132 two-bedroom; 36 one-bedroom.

: 198 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms: 30 three-bedroom units; 132 two-bedroom; 36 one-bedroom. Status : Most development is finished, with some tenants moved in and more expected in the next few weeks.

: Most development is finished, with some tenants moved in and more expected in the next few weeks. Cost: $1,600 to $1,800 in monthly rent depending on number of bedrooms.

Silver Lake Village II and III

Address : 306 and 400 Hall Rd., Silver Lake.

: 306 and 400 Hall Rd., Silver Lake. Units : Phase two includes 16 single-story homes on 15.6 acres and phase three is 26 houses on 12 acres farther south.

: Phase two includes 16 single-story homes on 15.6 acres and phase three is 26 houses on 12 acres farther south. Developer : Bradley Thomas of Universal Builders, Materials, Trading and Holding Inc., owner.

: Bradley Thomas of Universal Builders, Materials, Trading and Holding Inc., owner. Status: Phase two received preliminary plat approval in January 2021 and Phase three received preliminary approval March 28. Infrastructure buildout will take place before final approval to allow housing construction.

Tulip Meadows II rural subdivision

Address : 1100 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland.

: 1100 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland. Units : 14 single-family homes ranging from 2,596 to 4,200 square feet on 2-acre lots.

: 14 single-family homes ranging from 2,596 to 4,200 square feet on 2-acre lots. Developer : Benno Dobbe, owner; Garrette Custom Homes, builder.

: Benno Dobbe, owner; Garrette Custom Homes, builder. Status : Construction of the first phase-two homes will wrap up in the next few weeks, with more to come. Five sold so far.

: Construction of the first phase-two homes will wrap up in the next few weeks, with more to come. Five sold so far. Cost: $822,000 to $1,025,000 for presale homes.

Longview

Campus Towers

Address : 2004 Olympia Way, Longview.

: 2004 Olympia Way, Longview. Units : Eight apartments for affordable senior housing (62 or older and low income) on 2 acres.

: Eight apartments for affordable senior housing (62 or older and low income) on 2 acres. Developer: Campus Towers Retirement Home; David Brittell, architect and applicant.

Campus Towers Retirement Home; David Brittell, architect and applicant. Status: Permits in review by Longview. Groundbreaking expected by end of April, full construction will take around a year.

Mount Solo Place

Address : Around the 1900 block of Schneiter Drive, north of Altrusa Park.

: Around the 1900 block of Schneiter Drive, north of Altrusa Park. Units : 160 single-family homes, each between 1,500 and 2,500 square feet. Current phase of development covers 20 acres and the whole neighborhood is 50 acres.

: 160 single-family homes, each between 1,500 and 2,500 square feet. Current phase of development covers 20 acres and the whole neighborhood is 50 acres. Developer : Hinton Development, Lennar Homes.

: Hinton Development, Lennar Homes. Status : Completing phases four and five of construction, with 58 homes in the current phases have already been sold, and another 20 to 30 for sale or under construction.

: Completing phases four and five of construction, with 58 homes in the current phases have already been sold, and another 20 to 30 for sale or under construction. Cost: $400,000 to $500,000.

Sunrise Village

Address : 38th and Pennsylvania, Longview.

: 38th and Pennsylvania, Longview. Developer: Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, ZBA Architecture.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, ZBA Architecture. Units : 40 apartments for low-income and veteran housing on 2 acres.

: 40 apartments for low-income and veteran housing on 2 acres. Status: Received permits from Longview in February. No date set for groundbreaking.

West Brook apartments

Address : 4714 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

: 4714 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview. Units : 24 one- or two-bedroom apartments in a new three-story building on 1 acre parcel of land.

: 24 one- or two-bedroom apartments in a new three-story building on 1 acre parcel of land. Developer : Ocean Beach 42nd Street LLC, owner.

: Ocean Beach 42nd Street LLC, owner. Status: Available for rent through New Spring Property Management but landscaping outside the building has not been completed. Neither the owner or the management company could be reached to confirm when the building opens.

Available for rent through New Spring Property Management but landscaping outside the building has not been completed. Neither the owner or the management company could be reached to confirm when the building opens. Cost: $1,250 per month for one bedroom, $1,450 per month for two bedrooms.

Kelso

Retreat at River’s Edge

Address : 2101 S. River Rd., Kelso.

: 2101 S. River Rd., Kelso. Units : 52 single-family homes ranging from 1,400 square feet to 3,500 square feet.

: 52 single-family homes ranging from 1,400 square feet to 3,500 square feet. Developer : Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

: Pacific Lifestyle Homes. Status : Land development completed and Pacific Lifestyle says they are waiting for Kelso to approve building permits. Seven homes are currently available on their website.

: Land development completed and Pacific Lifestyle says they are waiting for Kelso to approve building permits. Seven homes are currently available on their website. Cost: $500,000 to $1.3 million currently listed.

Willow Grove Affordable Housing

Address : 1104 S. Walnut St., Kelso.

: 1104 S. Walnut St., Kelso. Units : 32 apartments in two buildings on a 1.6 acre parcel. The development will also include a community garden and playground.

: 32 apartments in two buildings on a 1.6 acre parcel. The development will also include a community garden and playground. Developer : Kelso Housing Authority, represented by Access Architecture.

: Kelso Housing Authority, represented by Access Architecture. Status: Received a determination of nonsignifigance after a SEPA review in February; currently in planning review by Kelso.

Woodland

Bozarth apartments

Address : 560 Bozarth Ave., Woodland.

: 560 Bozarth Ave., Woodland. Units : 15 apartments in one building on 0.67 total acres. Two buildings with eight units total are on the property today.

: 15 apartments in one building on 0.67 total acres. Two buildings with eight units total are on the property today. Developer : BelCorp; Windsor Engineers, applicant.

: BelCorp; Windsor Engineers, applicant. Status: SEPA determination was given in 2022 and the building permits have been reviewed and approved. Construction is expected to begin shortly.

Oak Village Apartments

Address : Green Mountain Road, Woodland.

: Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Units : 186 apartments in eight three-story buildings on 35 total acres.

: 186 apartments in eight three-story buildings on 35 total acres. Developer : 41st Avenue LLC, owner and applicant.

: 41st Avenue LLC, owner and applicant. Status: SEPA determination was given in November of 2021; a preliminary fill and grade permit was approved in 2021; and plans were approved for off-site work to extend public sewer and water mains to the project site in 2022; but no building permits have been approved yet.

Goerig Apartments

Address : 1776 N. Goerig St., Woodland.

: 1776 N. Goerig St., Woodland. Units : 33 apartments in two buildings; one building with 27 units and one with six units on a total of 0.9 acre.

: 33 apartments in two buildings; one building with 27 units and one with six units on a total of 0.9 acre. Developer : Goerig St, LLC.

: Goerig St, LLC. Status: Preliminary approval expected to be released soon along with a final SEPA determination.

Lewis River apartments

Address : 1940 Lewis River Rd., Woodland.

: 1940 Lewis River Rd., Woodland. Units : 240 apartments over a total of 10 buildings with an office and clubhouse on 25 total acres.

: 240 apartments over a total of 10 buildings with an office and clubhouse on 25 total acres. Developer : Triangle Holdings, LLC, owner; Luke Sasse, applicant.

: Triangle Holdings, LLC, owner; Luke Sasse, applicant. Status: A public hearing is set for April 11 and a SEPA determination will be made afterward. Construction of the first phase could start in April pending city approval.

Logan’s Landing

Address : Franklin St., Woodland.

: Franklin St., Woodland. Units : 408 apartments and 7,776 square feet of commercial space in eight buildings on 18 total acres.

: 408 apartments and 7,776 square feet of commercial space in eight buildings on 18 total acres. Developer : Logan Partners, LLC.

: Logan Partners, LLC. Status: Placed on hold at the applicant’s request after the project was found to have a significant impact under SEPA.

Kalama

Cedar Springs/Pioneer Mountain subdivision

Address : 151 Cedar Springs Loop N., Kalama.

: 151 Cedar Springs Loop N., Kalama. Units : 34 single-family homes ranging from 1,435 to 2,270 square ft. on 7 total acres.

: 34 single-family homes ranging from 1,435 to 2,270 square ft. on 7 total acres. Developer: Kessi Consulting & Engineering, applicant.

Kessi Consulting & Engineering, applicant. Status: Final plat application approved in December. The approval signaled the end of the engineering phase, allowing for the construction and sale of homes to begin. Homes are expected to go on sale this spring or summer.

China Garden View Estates

Address: 0 China Garden Rd., Kalama.

0 China Garden Rd., Kalama. Units: 45 lots of higher-end estate homes on 1 to 4 acres, with the total development at 121 acres.

45 lots of higher-end estate homes on 1 to 4 acres, with the total development at 121 acres. Developer: Preston Enterprises LLC/Chilton Inc., owner.

Preston Enterprises LLC/Chilton Inc., owner. Status: Received preliminary plat approval in April 2021. Design for the rough grade and water systems is ongoing because the lots are higher than the reservoirs. While the civil design has been approved, there will be further work done on water and power infrastructure before final plat approval is granted.

The Lofts at Kalama

Address : 6445 Old Pacific Hwy. S., Kalama.

: 6445 Old Pacific Hwy. S., Kalama. Units : Around 250 units on 17 total acres.

: Around 250 units on 17 total acres. Developer: Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers.

Lofts at Kalama LLC, represented by Windsor Engineers. Status: Received preliminary plat approval in April of 2022, with further changes to the proposal granted by Kalama City Council last summer, giving the developer permission to begin construction on retaining structures earlier than originally agreed. The city of Kalama also stipulated that the Lofts at Kalama development include park spaces for residents to use, these include both traditional park spaces and a “clubhouse” building that will function as a community center building. The clubhouse will be dedicated to the city and operate for any resident. Currently, the clubhouse should be completed with the first phase of construction in the development.

Paradise View subdivision

Address : 825 China Garden Rd., Kalama.

: 825 China Garden Rd., Kalama. Units : 89 lots of single-family homes on 7,500- and 12,000-square-foot parcels on 39 total acres.

: 89 lots of single-family homes on 7,500- and 12,000-square-foot parcels on 39 total acres. Developer: Ben Uskoski.

Ben Uskoski. Status: No current appearance date before the Kalama Planning Commission. Uskoski said the project is still in a preliminary phase, and is working to negotiate the engineering challenges of building into the acreage’s rocky, hillside terrain.

Castle Rock

Castle Rock Landing on the Cowlitz

Address : 2542 Larsen Lane SW, Castle Rock.

: 2542 Larsen Lane SW, Castle Rock. Units : Eight acres of 200 multifamily units; 59 acres of light industrial businesses and offices; 98,000 square feet of retail space; and 18 acres of recreational use like a 200-unit RV park, boat launch and hiking trails.

: Eight acres of 200 multifamily units; 59 acres of light industrial businesses and offices; 98,000 square feet of retail space; and 18 acres of recreational use like a 200-unit RV park, boat launch and hiking trails. Developer : Compass Group, LCC, applicant.

: Compass Group, LCC, applicant. Status: Tim Schauer, land development strategist for Landing on the Cowlitz, said earlier this month the developer listened to local concerns and is working to make sure the project aligns with community wants. Cowlitz County commissioners approved a $2 million grant in October to help with the water utilities part of the project.

Riverfront Towers

Address : 441 Front Ave. NW., Castle Rock.

: 441 Front Ave. NW., Castle Rock. Units : Eight four-story condos, where the first floor is a two-car garage; the second and third floors include 1,958 square feet of heated space; and the fourth floor is the roof with a 600-square-foot deck.

: Eight four-story condos, where the first floor is a two-car garage; the second and third floors include 1,958 square feet of heated space; and the fourth floor is the roof with a 600-square-foot deck. Developer : Mike Vorse.

: Mike Vorse. Status : Work on the driveway and landscaping drainage started in July, while further site preparation is underway.

: Work on the driveway and landscaping drainage started in July, while further site preparation is underway. Cost: Starting at $538,000.

West Place subdivision

Address : Off the 300 block of Gassman Road, Castle Rock.

: Off the 300 block of Gassman Road, Castle Rock. Units : 44 single-family houses each on a 0.5-acre lot.

: 44 single-family houses each on a 0.5-acre lot. Developer : Matt Morris.

: Matt Morris. Status : Selling lots and houses.

: Selling lots and houses. Cost: Houses listed between $630,000 and $750,000.