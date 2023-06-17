Drivers around Castle Rock and Toutle should expect delays due to asphalt paving set to start Monday, Cowlitz County road crews warn.

The paving schedule depends on the weather and is expected to take up to five weeks to complete, according to a county press release.

Delays could last up to 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. as one lane will be closed and flaggers will direct traffic.

The approximate order of the paving is:

South Toutle Road

Tower Road

Luebke Road

South Silverlake Road

Headquarters Road

Roads within Castle Rock city limits, including the alley between Huntington Avenue and Kirby Road, First Avenue Southwest, and Riverfront Trail

Columbia Heights Road

Nevada Drive

Roads within Woodland city limits, including Willow Street and Pine Street

China Garden Road

Cloverdale Road

Kalama River Road

North Hendrickson Road

Old Pacific Highway

Old 99

Rose Valley Road

Pacific Way

Willow Grove Road

Lexington Bridge Drive

West Port Way

The county commissioners in May awarded a $2 million bid to Lakeside Industries for the project.

For up-to-date information, call the public works department at 360-577-3030 or visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks.