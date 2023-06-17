Drivers around Castle Rock and Toutle should expect delays due to asphalt paving set to start Monday, Cowlitz County road crews warn.
The paving schedule depends on the weather and is expected to take up to five weeks to complete, according to a county press release.
Delays could last up to 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. as one lane will be closed and flaggers will direct traffic.
The approximate order of the paving is:
- South Toutle Road
- Tower Road
- Luebke Road
- South Silverlake Road
- Headquarters Road
- Roads within Castle Rock city limits, including the alley between Huntington Avenue and Kirby Road, First Avenue Southwest, and Riverfront Trail
- Columbia Heights Road
- Nevada Drive
- Roads within Woodland city limits, including Willow Street and Pine Street
- China Garden Road
- Cloverdale Road
- Kalama River Road
- North Hendrickson Road
- Old Pacific Highway
- Old 99
- Rose Valley Road
- Pacific Way
- Willow Grove Road
- Lexington Bridge Drive
- West Port Way
The county commissioners in May awarded a $2 million bid to Lakeside Industries for the project.
For up-to-date information, call the public works department at 360-577-3030 or visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks.