Dozens gather at Hall of Justice to show support for law enforcement

About 60 people gathered at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice parking lot Wednesday evening to hold signs and wave to passing drivers on First Avenue in support of law enforcement.
Drivers honked and passing cop cars from local police agencies like Longview PD and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office flashed their lights and sirens in support of the group, which held signs that read "Back The Blue" and similar slogans.
At least one person yelled "f--- the cops" while passing by, but most responses appeared positive.
The event was organized by Brandi Huffine, a records specialist at the Sheriff's Office and wife of a deputy there. She said negative public perceptions of law enforcement can lower morale at times in the Sheriff's Office, and she wanted to show her coworkers that "that's not how most of us feel."
"I think we needed to show our law enforcement that they are appreciated and loved," Huffine said. "I think (Cowlitz County) have always been great supporters, but I think the nation is louder than our community. So I wanted to drown out a little bit of the negative and show the positive."
She said there are "way more good, lawful, loving officers than there are bad ones."
Law enforcement has been in the national spotlight in recent months after the deaths of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who pushed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, and Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers who were executing a search warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment.
Protesters have taken to cities in every state to call for an end to police violence, including in Longview and Kalama.
Rodney Joslen, a Longview man who works in construction, said the video of Floyd's death "was hard to watch."
"From what I could tell, it looked like the officer was in the wrong," Joslen said. "To see the cop with his knee on his neck while he's handcuffed on the ground, that was wrong. That was definitely wrong."
But he doesn't believe the decisions of those cops should reflect on all officers.
"That's their failure," he said. "There might be a foreman on a job that totally blows it and almost ruins the company, but that doesn't mean that I'm [at fault]. It's like anything. You can't lump everyone together."
Joslen said he came out to the demonstration Wednesday to show support for first responders.
"There's not a lot of people in society anymore that will risk their life, especially for a stranger," he said. "So I want them to know that I'm thankful they're here. I can't imagine society without them."
Cowlitz County Chaplain Mario Gambaro led the group in prayer before they took to the street around 5:30 p.m. He spoke briefly about the work officers do to support victims of domestic abuse and other crimes.
"The general public doesn't see those kinds of things," he said. "We do."
Joel Larson, who lives in Columbia Heights, said officers "need all the support they can get."
"I'm very proud of them," Larson said of local cops. "They're all important, they all do a great job. All the ones I know are fair and treat everybody the same. ... When I've gotten a ticket or something, that's because I deserved it. Even then, they've been friendly."
Both Larson and Joslen said they'd support more officers wearing body cameras.
"They're set to a higher standard," Larson said. "They carry weapons, enforce laws. ... You need to be able to trust them. So I think the more trustworthy they can be, by wearing cameras or recording devices ... that would help people feel better, I think. Because nothing's hidden."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.