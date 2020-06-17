Dozens gather at Hall of Justice to show support for law enforcement

Protesters have taken to cities in every state to call for an end to police violence, including in Longview and Kalama.

Rodney Joslen, a Longview man who works in construction, said the video of Floyd's death "was hard to watch."

"From what I could tell, it looked like the officer was in the wrong," Joslen said. "To see the cop with his knee on his neck while he's handcuffed on the ground, that was wrong. That was definitely wrong."

But he doesn't believe the decisions of those cops should reflect on all officers.

"That's their failure," he said. "There might be a foreman on a job that totally blows it and almost ruins the company, but that doesn't mean that I'm [at fault]. It's like anything. You can't lump everyone together."

Joslen said he came out to the demonstration Wednesday to show support for first responders.

"There's not a lot of people in society anymore that will risk their life, especially for a stranger," he said. "So I want them to know that I'm thankful they're here. I can't imagine society without them."