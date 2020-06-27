Dozens demonstrate against mandatory mask order Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of people took to the Washington Way - Cowlitz Way intersection Friday to demonstrate against Washington's new mandatory mask rules and other state orders.

Holding signs that read "Stop Totalitarianism" and "Facts over Fear," the group waved American flags and waved at passing cars, which occasionally gave honks of support or unintelligible shouts, during two demonstrations: One in the morning at around 7:30 a.m. and the other starting just after 5:00 p.m.

Lyuba Gotcher, a 38-year-old Oregon woman, said her family came to the United States in 1992 from Kyrgyzstan, a Republic formerly part of the Soviet Union. Her own father was arrested and exiled, and she said she doesn't want to see the oppression that happened there repeated in the U.S.

She said she sees the government as "picking and choosing" which activities are acceptable and which aren't, such as large scale protests versus church gatherings.

"We know what it means when the government is against you and you have to stand your ground," Gotcher said. "This country adopted me, and was very gracious to me. So now I feel this is the least I can do, to stand for people's rights and my rights."

She found the new mask mandate "ridiculous" given the order came months after the lockdown process began.