Downtown Longview shops muse about potential reopening for retailers

Reopening plan ‘murky,’ but may help Tibbetts grow

For the businesswomen of Tibbetts Mercantile, Gov. Inslee’s plan offered more confusion than optimism.

“To me it seems kind of murky on when we really will be able to open. Even though we know it’s in phase two, who knows when we will get through phase one,” said Marnie Harris, owner of Wander shoes boutique.

“And also we know with phase two if we do open, there will be some (safety) guidelines and standards we have to meet,” JoJo & CoCo owner Joanna Asplund added. “But those guidelines and standards haven’t been introduced yet.”

Still, Harris and Asplund expect the governor to limit the number of customers allowed in a store. And hand sanitizer and masks will probably be a must.

“I think some of our customers will want to come into the store. Then you’ll have some customers who don’t,” Asplund said. “But what we have to do is keep following the rules.”