Downtown Longview shops muse about potential reopening for retailers

Editor’s note: This story is the second installment of a series following five Downtown Longview businesses through the statewide COVID-19 closures.
After nearly two months of uncertainty about how long statewide closures would last, retailers finally have a hint about when they may start returning to regular operations.
Gov. Jay Inslee‘s four-phase plan for lifting statewide restrictions suggests they could begin in-store sales as soon as May 26, although the timeline is tentative and lacks specific details.
In the meantime, they’ve been developing online sales, sprucing up their stores and tweaking business plans.
Employees back to work at Red Hat, prepare for customers
Though their daily jobs include more cleaning than customer service, employees of Red Hat returned to work Monday.
Store Manager Jordana Shumway said the thrift store received a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan for about $35,000, which will help pay her staff’s wages through June 22.
Red Hat can’t open for customers yet, so most of the workday consists of in-store chores.
“You have to have (employees) within a couple of weeks as close to their normal hours as possible, or you could forfeit (the loan) or be forced to pay it back. ... It’s kind of a Catch 22,” Shumway said. “We are doing a lot of cleaning and painting. We are organizing and straightening.”
Red Hat lost about $2,000 due to the closure. Last year the store made enough to donate $14,000 to the Emergency Support Shelter and Parents Place, the nonprofits it supports.
“In addition to those monies we distribute, there would have been hundreds of dollars given out in vouchers that women could have come here from the shelter and shopped for free,” Shumway said.
Shumway anticipates business will bounce back quickly once Red Hat can open.
“Personally what I think will happen is that it will be like you’ve had a week off from snow on steroids.”
Teagues Interiors spruces up
With no walk-in customers, Wendy Kosloski started updating the home decor shop.
“We are trying to make changes so people feel excited to come back in (when they can). … This should give us a fresh new look,” Kosloski said.
One project includes adding a new entry. Kosloski said she’s restoring the former entrance of the floral shop off Hudson Street where her chalk paint and furniture workshop is now.
Adding the entrance will be useful for Kosloski’s chalk paint classes, which she hopes to restart near the end of the month if all goes according to the governor’s timeline. Phase two of reopening allows for gatherings of up to five people.
“We will probably start scheduling workshops again. … It sounds like after Memorial Day we will be able to (meet),” said Kosloski, whose workshops usually host three to eight people.
Teague’s monthly sales dropped significantly in April, so Kosloski is “anxious to be able to keep the doors open.”
The store is “still accessible,” and customers can make appointments to peruse the shop or order for pick-up or delivery. Kosloski also offers consultations by phone or text.
“We are keeping on and trying to be creative about our activity.”
Forest Stone & Sea in ‘acceptance’ stage of shutdown
The statewide business shutdown sent Jen Albright-Burns into a grieving process. Forest Stone & Sea had opened just a month before the shutdowns began.
At first she was devastated and feared losing the shop. But she’s still hanging on and improved her online presence. On Friday she said she’s finally entered the “acceptance stage.”
“I won’t say I’m grateful to COVID, because I’m not. … But it’s caused me to shift things that I feel are making me thrive in other ways that are just as beneficial, Albright-Burns said. “You have to find that silver lining or else you will be miserable about the situation.”
She recently took a class that taught her tips for building digital relationships with customers. She also collaborated with other boutique retailers for a virtual market that “saw really great returns” for all involved.
And she’s received a grant from the Longview Downtowners to cover one month of rent. That means she needs less personal money to keep her business afloat, she said.
“By the time we are able to open up, I’ll be halfway through my lease. … I’ve spent more time shutdown than being open. ... But I will probably end up signing another lease there. It feels like an extension of myself now.”
Albright-Burns wonders how she can reopen her 350-square-foot shop and still follow social distancing rules — once the governor allows it.
“There is only 9 feet between the two walls. ... Honestly when it gets to that stage, I will probably ask my customers, ‘What would you guys like? What are you comfortable with?’ “
Storyboard Delights creates special experience online
When they first opened Storyboard Delights, Eric and Julisa Wright resisted the urge push their craft chocolate shop online. The couple wanted to provide customers with an in-person experience.
But they’ve used their digital platform to continue sales while their brick and mortar is closed, and they’ve discovered ways to stay true to their mission.
This Mothers Day, for example, Storyboard will sell chocolate eggs that people must break open to read a handwritten holiday note.
“These chocolate eggs are really an experience,” Eric Wright laughed. “We’d love for people to video themselves smashing the eggs, so we get a whole bunch of online videos of people destroying these beautiful, handmade eggs.”
The same was true of the “morale boxes” the shop sold during March and early April. Each package of treats came with notes from beloved novels, favorite writers and noted speakers.
“The community really came out for that,” Wright said. “We had a huge influx of people wanting to support local business and buy a whole bunch of stuff.”
He hopes the habit of innovation will continue for his store and others after the coronavirus mellows.
“This is really sort of facilitating a change of how people do business and how businesses are run, and it’s really opening doors for more creative thinking,” Wright said. “I think this is almost going to birth a brand new style of business.”
As for reopening, the chocolate shop may take things even more slowly than the governor. Their sit-in cafe “probably won’t open for a while,” Wright said.
“We will play it by ear. I think sometimes these orders (are) due to what people want rather than what they need,” Wright said. “We just want to play it as safe as possible. We really don’t want to spread the infection to our customers. ... Healthy customers are happy and paying customers.”
Reopening plan ‘murky,’ but may help Tibbetts grow
For the businesswomen of Tibbetts Mercantile, Gov. Inslee’s plan offered more confusion than optimism.
“To me it seems kind of murky on when we really will be able to open. Even though we know it’s in phase two, who knows when we will get through phase one,” said Marnie Harris, owner of Wander shoes boutique.
“And also we know with phase two if we do open, there will be some (safety) guidelines and standards we have to meet,” JoJo & CoCo owner Joanna Asplund added. “But those guidelines and standards haven’t been introduced yet.”
Still, Harris and Asplund expect the governor to limit the number of customers allowed in a store. And hand sanitizer and masks will probably be a must.
“I think some of our customers will want to come into the store. Then you’ll have some customers who don’t,” Asplund said. “But what we have to do is keep following the rules.”
Based on her research of the retail industry, Asplund expects big box stores to get hit the hardest, in part because people will be more hesitant to return to the larger crowds in Walmart and JCrew. That creates an opportunity for smaller retailers to grow, she said. It could leave local shops stronger — especially if they use the downtime to improve online platforms, like the women of Tibbetts have.
“My online store has been performing well for me,” Asplund said. “I had a Facebook live sale a few weeks ago ... and we had lots of demand for that.”
Harris added “the most important thing is trying to stay engaged with our customers.”
And until they can see their loyal shoppers in the flesh again, the only thing they can do is “keep chugging along.”
“It would hurt us worse if we opened too soon and have to close again,” Harris said. “We are about riding this out so everyone can be safe and healthy and following the rules. We will all rebound. We will all be OK. But I think most important is the health of our community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.