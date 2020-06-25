Downtown Longview shops evolve business plans during Phase 2

The shop now sells dark chocolate sampler, so customers can taste different varieties of chocolate beans. Wright also increased the stock of cloth-bound and leather-bound books.

"Talking to all the other small businesses here ... a lot of us have been having the same feeling: I'm not going back to the way it was where I was just running around constantly as a slave to my business. I want to run the business the way I want to," Wright said.

Sales at Red Hat soar with reopening

Jordana Schumway's prediction that Phase 2 would be like "after a snow day on steroids" proved to be true for the Red Hat thrift shop.

As of Thursday, the shop was on track to have the busiest month on record, she said.

"October and November 2018 are currently our best months. We will beat those months without really any problem," Schumway said. "What I've heard from our customers is they are really glad to be able to come in. ... They missed that personal connection, and we missed it too."

The soaring sales will help Red Hat recoup some of the money lost during the closure, Schumway said. Those profits would have gone to the Emergency Support Shelter and the Children's Place as donations.