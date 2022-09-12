Downtown Longview clean-up day set for Wednesday

The Longview Downtowners is hosting a clean-up day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Volunteers will meet at the parking lot behind Mill City Grill, then disperse into smaller groups to divide and conquer, according to the Downtowners press release. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, grabbers, shovels, rakes and to wear weather appropriate clothing.
Those interested can find and share the event on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3um25n6SR. For more information, contact Lindsey Cope at cope@cowlitzedc.com.