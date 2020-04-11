Downtown Longview businesses adapt, stay positive during COVID closures

Editor's note: The Daily News will periodically publish updates about the five businesses featured in this article as they progress through the statewide closures.
Statewide business shutdowns imposed last month to curb the coronavirus pandemic hit Downtown Longview right as Commerce Avenue seemed to be experiencing a rebirth of vibrant new stores.
With the recent extension to May 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order, local businesses say they are getting creative and staying positive to weather the uncertain future.
Storyboard Delights' customers return shop's 'giving and generous' attitude
An outpouring of orders during a “buy one, give one” special on treat boxes last weekend gave Storyboard Delights the “oomph” it needed to keep going during an uncertain and “scary” time for businesses, said co-owner Julisa Wright.
The shop received 60 orders for its new “morale boxes.” And with the special promotion in place, that meant each customers got a free box to gift to someone else.
“It was cool. It felt like people were excited for an opportunity to give to each other. … The only way we can stay afloat is to be giving and generous,” said co-owner Eric Wright.
Storyboard fortunately has low overhead costs and a “nest egg” of savings to help it get by if profits dip, the Wrights said.
“Rather than coming up with more ways to sell more or how to sell, we want to use our stability to help the community,” he said. “If we take care of the community, the community will take care of us.”
The couple said a month-long closure could shutter some shops forever. And it is difficult to run a business when you don't know what the economy will look like in a few months.
But they said worrying won't help, so instead the chocolatiers look at the bright side: Their customers want them to survive.
“The bulk of our sales right now are people that want to support us," Eric Wright said. "People are saying, ‘I don’t want to lose what we had downtown,’ so they are going out of their way to purchase."
Business partners at Tibbetts Mercantile try to stay 'nimble'
Joanna Asplund, Marnie Harris and Colleen Macaulay support each other via FaceTime as they try to run their businesses — usually housed together at Tibbetts Mercantile — from their homes.
“We start each day by checking in on each other. How are we doing emotionally?” said Asplund, who owns Jojo & Coco, a women’s clothing boutique.
Then they talk strategy: Should Harris ask people to buy shoes from Wander when most everyone is stuck at home in slippers? Maybe not. But she could sell $100 gift cards at three-quarters of the price that shoppers can use later.
“Businesses can still thrive and survive in a down economy. You just have to make a shift to how you run your business,” Asplund said.
That means keeping a “leaner” stock and analyzing their expenses. They also are collaborating on an Instagram giveaway with several other Downtown Longview retailers, including Posh, Niche Home, Beautiful People, Jade Ann and others.
“We all have different Instagram followers, so the thought is we can expand our customer base and promote shopping at local businesses,” Asplund said.
“We just want them to remember us, so when we reopen May 5, they are here,” added Macaulay, who runs the Real Deals home decor shop.
The women don’t expect the world to be exactly the same post-pandemic. (“Will people ever wear pants again? Or will we only wear sweats?” Macauley joked.) That will mean their businesses probably won’t look the same, either.
But small businesses like theirs are “nimble” enough to adapt.
“Business will change, but we will still be that place of connection and community," Harris said.
Forest Stone & Sea looks for 'silver linings'
Jen Albright-Burns opened Forest Stone & Sea in February. About a month later her new stone, jewelry and home decor shop was shuttered by the stay-at-home order.
“I can sit and be upset about it … (But) in the end it will be me that chooses how I come out of this, so I’m trying to really make sure I’m focusing on those little attainable goals that will still be fulfilling in that emotional sense," Albright-Burns said.
She looks for “little silver linings," such as having more time to polish her social media marketing while the storefront is closed.
And as small businesses fight to survive, shoppers are "thinking more intently about where their dollars are going," she said.
"If there is somebody local they can support first before they go to the big boxes, they do," she said. “I think that will be a very lasting effect."
She’s only making about 25% of what she was before the pandemic — “and that’s being generous,” she said. She’ll probably have to dip into personal savings to outlast the closure, but many other shops are in a similar boat.
“For the most part, people aren't having an influx of cash to just shop like they normally would. So I think being able to understand that and not get too caught up is important," Albright-Burns said. "At some point this will pass and things will get back to how they were or how they are supposed to be.”
Thrift store manager reminds staff 'Red Hat is going to open again'
As a non-profit, Red Hat Thrift Store’s donation-based model uniquely positions it to survive the temporary closure, said store manager Jordana Shumway.
The store doesn’t have expenses for inventory. And it’s “well-established” with its local supporters who believe in the store’s mission to support the local domestic violence shelter and the Parents’ Place children advocacy center. Since opening in 2002, the store has donated all of its profits to those two agencies.
“We will not distribute as much money as we certainly would like to this year, but we have already started the process for the forgivable (payroll) loans, so hopefully when we can open up again, we will immediately begin paying the whole staff, regardless of whether or not it's slow,” Shumway said.
Not including Shumway, the store has five paid staff members. All of them have been put on standby until the store reopens.
Most of the workers already receive government assistance, such as housing vouchers or food stamps, Shumway said. Most of them applied for unemployment insurance but are waiting to hear back.
“They are used to making a couple thousand dollars a month, and they have multiple children or at least a child. I think they are concerned,” she said. “I try to tell them that it will be OK. The Red Hat is going to open again.”
She said it’s important for her to “be their cheerleader.”
“Just from the past, America has really kind of rallied in these times of overall anguish or hardships. I just feel like that’s our national culture, is to say, ‘Oh yeah? Watch this,’ ” Shumway said. “So I just have a lot of good feelings that is what we will do again.”
Teague's Interiors: 'We are survivors, and we keep on'
Of all the challenges Teague’s Interiors has weathered in 32 years of business, the coronavirus-related shutdowns are most like the city’s streetscape project, said store owner Wendy Kosloski.
“We went through three years of street closures. That was the worst. This is about as bad,” she said. “When you compare that to this, we are survivors, I guess. And we keep on.”
Teagues switched to a full pick-up model in mid-March, about a week ahead of the governor’s order. She offers over-the-phone consultations and still sells chalk paint and furniture, though business has slowed, she said.
The “quietness of the street” is bizarre, she said.
“We don’t have our casual sales, which are always important to a retail establishment,” Kosloski said. “I have a lot of new things on the floor that aren’t moving, because there is no one there to browse them.”
To inspire shopping, Kosloski frequently updates the window displays to show off new pieces, she said. She’s also still advertising on the radio.
The “question for everybody right now” is whether these COVID-19 closures will stunt growth on Commerce, Kosloski said.
“Just before this happened, there was a lot of vitality going on and lots of new businesses engaged downtown. We’d hope that that will come back. It might be different people (or different businesses). But we’d hope that would come back.”
