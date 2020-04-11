Downtown Longview businesses adapt, stay positive during COVID closures

“I can sit and be upset about it … (But) in the end it will be me that chooses how I come out of this, so I’m trying to really make sure I’m focusing on those little attainable goals that will still be fulfilling in that emotional sense," Albright-Burns said.

She looks for “little silver linings," such as having more time to polish her social media marketing while the storefront is closed.

And as small businesses fight to survive, shoppers are "thinking more intently about where their dollars are going," she said.

"If there is somebody local they can support first before they go to the big boxes, they do," she said. “I think that will be a very lasting effect."

She’s only making about 25% of what she was before the pandemic — “and that’s being generous,” she said. She’ll probably have to dip into personal savings to outlast the closure, but many other shops are in a similar boat.

“For the most part, people aren't having an influx of cash to just shop like they normally would. So I think being able to understand that and not get too caught up is important," Albright-Burns said. "At some point this will pass and things will get back to how they were or how they are supposed to be.”