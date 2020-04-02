Downside of government COVID-19 checks: Scammers salivate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin distributing COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments to Americans in a matter of weeks, and federal justice and treasury officials are warning that the payments will lead to an surge in scamming.

Most Americans will get the payments deposited directly into their bank accounts.

"For the unbanked, elderly or other groups that have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payments in this manner as well," the Internal Revenue Service warned in a press release Thursday.

"With any good news story from the IRS, comes an opportunity for criminals and scammers to take advantage of the American public. Scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them. They may use this as an opportunity to get you to “verify” your filing information in order to receive your money, using your personal information to file false tax returns in an identity theft scheme," according to the IRS.

Between these two schemes, everyone receiving an economic impact payment is at risk, the agency said.