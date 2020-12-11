Douglas once again seeks new attorney

The Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense is once again on the hunt for an attorney to represent former Triangle Motors owner Jay Douglas in a child rape case that has now taken more than two years and three attorneys and is still awaiting trial.
Douglas and co-suspect Heather Hughes were arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of child rape and human trafficking. Their cases have been mired in delays and disputes between Douglas and his attorneys.
His trial has been delayed at least nine times and currently is unscheduled, due in part to the pandemic.
On Friday Shon Bogar, a Vancouver attorney currently representing Douglas, asked a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge to once again appoint a new lawyer to the case. He said the decision could help expedite when the case goes to trial.
"I have four very heavy cases that are going to take between one and three weeks to try," and his involvement in those cases predates his work with Douglas, Bogar said.
Bogar also emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic has made working with an out-of-county client difficult for him.
Support Local Journalism
"I was the first attorney to move for a continuance because of the pandemic. ... I've been very vocal that we are about to see the worst time we've ever seen," Bogar said. "I've done my best to do my part to keep the virus from spreading, which does not help Mr. Douglas, but that's the course of action I felt ethically and legally obligated to take."
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan honored the request and asked the director of the county's Office of Public Defense to find a new attorney by Dec. 18, at which point Douglas will appear in court again to have the new attorney appointed.
Douglas remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, despite an attempt from his attorney Friday to reduce bail.
Haan denied the request, citing Douglas' history of failing to appear in court after he had bailed out of jail; the nature of the allegations against Douglas; and the fact that the court had denied a previous request to reduce bail.
Douglas has been lodged in the Cowlitz County Jail since January 2019, according to jail records.
Douglas and Hughes were arrested in March 2018 on allegations that Hughes had on several occasions taken a 12-year-old girl to Douglas’ home and car dealership and allowed him to engage in sexual acts with her.
The trial against Douglas has been delayed nine times due to multiple lawyer changes, COVID-19 and two failures on Douglas’ part early on in the case to appear for court hearings. The court has not, however, found Douglas responsible for any of the withdrawals of his previous lawyers.
Hughes has a scheduled trial date of March 9, 2021. Her case was orginally scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 8 of this year but was rescheduled at the start of the month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.