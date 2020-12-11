Douglas once again seeks new attorney

The Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense is once again on the hunt for an attorney to represent former Triangle Motors owner Jay Douglas in a child rape case that has now taken more than two years and three attorneys and is still awaiting trial.

Douglas and co-suspect Heather Hughes were arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of child rape and human trafficking. Their cases have been mired in delays and disputes between Douglas and his attorneys.

His trial has been delayed at least nine times and currently is unscheduled, due in part to the pandemic.

On Friday Shon Bogar, a Vancouver attorney currently representing Douglas, asked a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge to once again appoint a new lawyer to the case. He said the decision could help expedite when the case goes to trial.

"I have four very heavy cases that are going to take between one and three weeks to try," and his involvement in those cases predates his work with Douglas, Bogar said.

Bogar also emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic has made working with an out-of-county client difficult for him.

