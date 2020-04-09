Donations of PPE appreciated, more needed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team is looking for additional donated supplies to continue fighting the pandemic in the coming weeks.

In a Tuesday press release, the Incident Management Team and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center thanked the community for the donations they already have received.

"Donations were received from businesses and individuals which demonstrates the resiliency and generosity found in Cowlitz County to come together in order to help one another," according to the release.

The list of donors included Aspen Dental, Harbor Freight, Twin City Bank, Smiles Dental, Got Mold Pros, Troy Family Dental, Apollo Mechanical Contractors, Behrend’s Body Shop, Hilander Dental, Lower Columbia Occupational Health, Longview Orthopedic Associates, Millennium Bulk Terminals, Steelscape, Westrock and Cowlitz Container and Diecutting, as well as eight individuals, Kalama, Kelso and Longview School districts and many anonymous donors.

"More (personal protective equipment) and supplies are needed to help keep our dedicated first responders and health care workers safe as they serve our community," the press release said.