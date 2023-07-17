People can donate school supplies to all Cowlitz County Fibre Federal Credit Union locations through the end of the month in a partnership between the regional financial institution and local philanthropist Bill Ammons.

Heather Snyder, assistant vice president of Fibre's marketing and community development, said the credit union has been holding the collection drive for a decade.

Schools in Clatskanie, Cathlamet, Castle Rock, Toutle, Naselle, Kelso, and Longview school districts will receive donations.

Last year, more than 10,000 items were collected, Snyder said, during the credit union's drive to support Ammons.

Ammons, the retired owner of the Pacific Barber Shop in Kelso, created the day of community kindness to encourage local good deeds, and spent decades spearheading local coat, shoe and school supply drives.