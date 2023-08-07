Country music singer and literacy advocate Dolly Parton is set to visit Washington state on Aug. 15 to celebrate the statewide expansion of her nonprofit Imagination Library, which mails children up to 5 years old a new book every month.

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties has managed the nonprofit's local giveaways, which is now available to families in all 39 Washington counties.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Parton started the nonprofit in 1995 for the children in her home county in Tennessee.

The invite-only Aug. 15 event will feature a fireside chat with Parton, as well as a small performance, and will be broadcasted and streamed live at 2:30 p.m. at www.tvw.org and Imagination Library of Washington and TVW social media.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Lt. Gov. Denny Heck are also set to proclaim Aug. 15 as "Imagination Library of Washington Day," according to a press release from the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.

The organization reports 65,000 children in Washington are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library today.

A 2022 state law created Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Washington, which is sponsored by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Children, Youth, & Families, and managed by United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.

"It's been an honor to support the expansion of early literacy across Washington," said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal in the press release. "By providing free books to our youngest learners, the Imagination Library is breaking down barriers to skills that will support Washington children for a lifetime."