Dogs in Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and Woodland to be licensed by 2023

People with dogs in Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and Woodland are asked to purchase licenses for their pets by Jan. 1.

The Humane Society of Cowlitz County oversees collecting the fees for those cities. The nonprofit says if dogs aren't licensed by that date, owners will be charged a late fee. The late fee is $10 in Woodland and $15 for Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock, according to the nonprofit.

Proof of current rabies vaccines are also required to buy licenses, reports the organization.

Licenses that are purchased by the deadline for fixed dogs cost $15 in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock, while afterwards they cost $30. Licenses that are purchased by the deadline for unfixed dogs cost $35 in the same locations, while afterwards they cost $50.

Licenses that are purchased by the deadline for fixed dogs cost $10 in Woodland, while afterwards they cost $20. Licenses that are purchased by the deadline for unfixed dogs cost $30 in Woodland, while afterwards they cost $40.

Licenses help identify dogs so they can be returned to owners, the humane society says.