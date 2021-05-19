Dog dies in Woodland garage fire Tuesday

A small dog was killed in a garage fire Tuesday afternoon in Woodland.

No people were injured.

Sixteen Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of a fire around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Springwood Street.

The family recently left the residence to go to the store. A small dog was found dead in the garage, according to a press release from the fire department.

The department reports the garage was significantly damaged and the residence had minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office will conduct the investigation, according to the agency.

