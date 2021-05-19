 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog dies in Woodland garage fire Tuesday
0 comments

Dog dies in Woodland garage fire Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire truck stock
stock.xchng

A small dog was killed in a garage fire Tuesday afternoon in Woodland.

No people were injured. 

Sixteen Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of a fire around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Springwood Street.

The family recently left the residence to go to the store. A small dog was found dead in the garage, according to a press release from the fire department. 

The department reports the garage was significantly damaged and the residence had minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office will conduct the investigation, according to the agency.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines
Local

Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines

Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News