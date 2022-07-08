Does your property have poisonous, invasive weeds? Cowlitz County officials want to know.

Cowlitz County residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for noxious weeds, including one that can cause burns if the plant's sap hits skin and the sunlight.

Jennifer Mendoza, county Noxious Weed Control Board program coordinator, asked for residents' cooperation during a presentation to the Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday, after recent discoveries of invasive and potentially dangerous weeds, such as giant hogweed — a plant with a mildly toxic sap that can cause skin burns, scarring and blistering when exposed to sunlight.

How to report a noxious weed Phone: 360-577-3117 Email: noxiousweeds@co.cowlitz.wa.us Info: A full list of noxious weeds is available at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/222/Noxious-Weeds

In June, the board reported the finding of two class A noxious weeds in the county for the first time — giant hogweed in Ostrander and Turkish thistle in Kalama. Class A is the highest classification for invasive plant species in the state and landowners are required to fully eradicate them to prevent spread.

"The goal of eradicating class A weeds truly rests on the shoulders of our citizens," Mendoza said. "Without their help, we run the risk of missing more discreet infestations."

Finding Turkish thistle is very concerning because it hadn't been documented in Washington and the nearest known infestations are in Eastern Oregon and Idaho, Mendoza said. It's "puzzling" how the weed arrived in Cowlitz County, but it may have been transported on someone's pet, shoes or vehicle, construction equipment or a ship, she said.

"Nature is quite adept at moving seeds around, but our modern lifestyles have unintentionally amplified a seed's ability to spread in new ways," Mendoza said in an email.

The control board has a good chance of stopping further spread of Turkish thistle because it was in limited locations, Mendoza said.

Recent discovery of giant hogweed was less surprising but alarming because it can be dangerous, Mendoza said.

Neighboring counties are also battling giant hogweed, which was historically planted as an ornamental, Mendoza said. The owner of the property where the hogweed was found last month said it had been there for a number of years as an ornamental, Mendoza told the commissioners.

All plants similar to giant hogweed should be treated with the same "respect and caution" until identified, as many can cause burns, even if less severe, Mendoza said.

The county has existing, controlled infestations of other class A noxious weeds, including slenderflower thistle, milk thistle and eggleaf spurge, Mendoza said. Noxious weeds are often difficult to kill and require certain herbicides or manual removal, she said.

Mendoza said she is concerned there may be other unreported infestations of noxious weeds, and the department has limited staff to inspect the large county.

Noxious weeds tend to establish in areas recently disturbed by soil relocation, new plant materials, equipment activity, wildlife travel, human recreation and environmental events such as wind or flooding, Mendoza said. Unmaintained areas are highly susceptible to infestations, she said.

Noxious weed classifications Class A: the highest classification for invasive plant species in the state and landowners are required to fully eradicate them to prevent spread. Examples: Giant hogweed, Turkish thistle and milk thistle. Class B: more widely distributed throughout the state, with a goal to prevent them from spreading further. Examples: knotweed, poison hemlock and Scotch broom. Class C: the most loosely controlled and typically widespread in the state but cause some detriment to agriculture. Examples: baby's breath, bull thistle and wild carrot.

The weed control board does what it can to help landowners control or eradicate noxious weeds, Mendoza said. Staff will do control work for people unable to do it themselves who are also eligible for the county's property tax discount, she said. Other property owners can apply for a reimbursement program for the cost of herbicide, loan out backpack sprayers and get vouchers for the dump, she said.

"Weeds don't have respect for property boundaries," Mendoza said. "It really is a community effort to eradicate weeds like this. It's important for neighbors to share the location if it's a class A so we can respond appropriately."