DOE holds public hearing on secondhand greenhouse gas analysis
A public comment period on the draft of the second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement regarding the analysis of secondhand greenhouse gas for the Kalama methanol plant is being held by the Department of Ecology.

To participate in the online public hearings, visit https://ecology.wa.gov/kalamamethanol.

For people who don't have internet access, they can call in at three different times. However, callers will not be able to give public comments and will be in "listen only"mode.

Comments can be submitted via mail to Rich Doenges, P.O. Box 47775, Olympia, WA 98504; or online at http://admin.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=kG9ji.

The phone-in schedule

Sept. 17: 1 p.m., 914-614-3221, access code 862 467 678.

Sept . 22: 10 a.m., 914-614-3221, access code 604 585 168; or 6 p.m., 415-655-0052, access code 194 463 014.

— The Daily News

