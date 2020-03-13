Doc to join Herrera Beutler's town hall to discuss coronavirus
Doc to join Herrera Beutler's town hall to discuss coronavirus

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler's live telephone town hall on Monday will feature Clark County Public Health Officer Alan Melnick, who will talk about how to prevent spread of the coronavirus and answer questions.

All residents of Southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District are invited to participate in the hour-long town hall and ask questions. The event  starts at 5:25 p.m.

Any resident can also call in at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using  passcode 116365.

Dr.  Melnick joined the Clark County Healthn Department in 2006 as the county's Health Officer.  He previously served as health officer for the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Health District (1989-1991), Washington County, Oregon (1990-1996), and Clackamas County, Oregon (1996-2006). In addition, Melnick was Director of the Joint Family Medicine/Preventive Medicine Residency at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) (1996-2006), and Director of Research for the OHSU Department of Family Medicine (2004-2006).

