DOC OKs housing for former inmates on Cascade Way in Longview

Transitional housing hearing in Longview

Neighbor Owen Johnson, center, speaks at the public hearing over Faithful Servants Ministry's new local transitional house Dec. 21 at Longview City Hall. Faithful Servants Board President Kyle Strum stands in the background.

 Brennen Kauffman

Housing for recovering addicts and former inmates is moving forward on Cascade Way after being approved by the state.

The Washington State Department of Corrections notified Longview on Jan. 10 that the house in the 2300 block of Cascade Way can be included on the statewide transitional housing list.

The state approval means the home may receive people getting out of prison through the Department of Corrections' housing assistance vouchers, along with local referrals from drug courts or other service agencies.

The house will be run by Faithful Servants Ministry, a religious nonprofit that runs multiple homes in Kelso for people working to overcome addiction, homelessness or others struggles. 

According to the DOC and Faithful Servants, the Cascade Way home will offer clean and sober housing for men. 

Faithful Servants Board President Kyle Strum declined to comment on the approval, adding he would wait for legal counsel recommendations due to the "horrible communications that we have been receiving from the neighbors."

The announcement of the home's opening in December was met with organized opposition from many of the neighbors. The city held a public meeting in late December to hear comments from the neighbors, residents of the house and other members of the community. 

Longview's Community Development Director Ann Rivers sent the DOC a community impact statement that came out of the meeting. The letter did not make a recommendation for or against the location, but shared many of the concerns raised by neighbors about the effects on "neighborhood character" and transparency.

"While DOC followed the letter of the law, there is an overwhelming feeling that the community should have had more notice, more information, and the ability to have a greater understanding," Rivers wrote.

Rivers formally requested that the DOC provide answers to some frequently asked questions about transitional housing and their approval process in order to "alleviate the fear, frustration and anger" from neighbors. A short FAQ was sent to the city along with the notification that the house was approved.

