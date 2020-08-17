DNR temporarily bans shooting on public lands for fire safety

The heat continues into the beginning of the week, with highs around 85. However, the forecast shows that temperatures will slowly cool to seasonal normals around Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers leading into Thursday and Friday.

A burn ban is currently in effect on DNR lands statewide, and residents should check burn bans in their areas. Franz is encouraging private landowners to consider target shooting restrictions on their own lands.

"I know this (ban) is an inconvenience for recreational target shooters, but we must do all that we can to ensure that our firefighters do not have to put their lives on the line to fight a preventable fire," Franz said. "When conditions improve, it will be lifted. But for now, we must put the safety of our communities and firefighters first."