DNR temporarily bans shooting on public lands for fire safety

To help prevent wildfires, the state Department of Natural Resources has temporarily banned people from shooting guns on DNR-managed public lands, with the exception of lawful hunting.
The ban, which prohibits target-shooting and other firearm discharges not related to hunting, began Saturday. It will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release from DNR.
The ban applies to 3 million acres of DNR-managed lands, including state forests, community forests and forested state lands.
"We are entering a period of hot, dry weather across our state, including the highest temperatures we've seen all year," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a prepared statement Monday. "As conditions get hotter and drier, wildfire risk increases significantly, and we must take reasonable steps to prevent human-caused fires."
DNR has already responded to a greater number of fires this year than the ten-year annual average, according to a news release.
Shooting poses a greater risk in dry conditions as bullets pass through decayed wood, cause sparks off rocks or break into fragments in dry grass, according to DNR.
Temperatures in the Longview area neared 100 degrees this weekend, peaking around 96 degrees Saturday.
The heat continues into the beginning of the week, with highs around 85. However, the forecast shows that temperatures will slowly cool to seasonal normals around Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers leading into Thursday and Friday.
A burn ban is currently in effect on DNR lands statewide, and residents should check burn bans in their areas. Franz is encouraging private landowners to consider target shooting restrictions on their own lands.
"I know this (ban) is an inconvenience for recreational target shooters, but we must do all that we can to ensure that our firefighters do not have to put their lives on the line to fight a preventable fire," Franz said. "When conditions improve, it will be lifted. But for now, we must put the safety of our communities and firefighters first."
