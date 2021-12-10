DNR sets aside 230 acres for marbled murrelet, northern spotted owl

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has set aside 230 acres of state forestlands in Pacific, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties for the marbled murrelet and northern spotted owl.

Wahkiakum's portion is four parcels about 10 miles north of Cathlamet totaling about 80 acres.

The Board of Natural Resources approved changing the land to permanent conservation status at its Tuesday meeting. According to a state press release, counties will get a total of $4.5 million to purchase replacement land as part of the State Forest Land Replacement Program. Funded by the Legislature, the program compensates "low-population counties that faced a disproportionate effect from conservation requirements from the Endangered Species Act."

The murrelet is a small, threatened seabird that spends most of its life at sea. It travels about 55 miles inland to lay one egg per year in old-growth trees. It was listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1992.

The northern spotted owl is an endangered species of owl only found in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. Its two main stressors are loss of the old-growth forests, as the owls prefer mature forest and nest in “snags,” which are upright dead trees, and competition from the barred owl.

There is recent litigation around designating millions of acres of forest as critical habitat for the owl, which would restrict logging.

Under the DNR deal, the counties will get $3.4 million to support critical local services and $1.1 million will go to the state’s Forest Development Account, which funds the reforestation of state forests, the press release said, while the value of the underlying land will be used to purchase replacement forestlands that can then be managed to generate funds.

“As a steward of public lands, I know how important it is to safeguard and protect critical habitat,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in the press release. “I also know how integral state forests are to rural counties west of the Cascades that depend on them to fund public services and sustain local jobs. By conserving targeted acres of pivotal habitat, we honor our obligation to vulnerable species, and by investing $4.5 million into our counties and our forests, we are taking care of our communities and local economies. This is a true win-win.”

Since the State Forest Land Replacement Program began in 2012, the three counties have received a combined $12.7 million and 1,580 acres of habitat have been permanently conserved. In addition, 344 acres of replacement forest have been bought, the press release said.

For this change, Wahkiakum County will receive $1 million from the value of the timber, while its Forest Development Account will get $344,000. About $122,000 will go toward buying replacement land. The 80 acres now conserved include occupied marbled murrelet nesting sites and will be added to the Skamokawa Creek NRCA. Parcel A is 15.8 acres, Parcel C is 45.5 acres, Parcel D is 3.8-acres, and parcel F is 14.7 acres.

All four contain stands of 80- to 100-year-old Douglas fir and western hemlock, according to the press release.

In Pacific County, about 70 acres north of Naselle will be conserved, and in Skamania County about 80 acres northwest of Stevenson will be conserved.

