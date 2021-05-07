DNR seeks to purchase inactive Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue station for nearly $1M

This year, the threat of local wildfires started three months before the typical peak season. A two-alarm wildfire threatened several Kelso homes April 15, but resulted in no injuries or structure damage. Flames grew to about 100 feet high and covered 1.5 acres, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The fire prompted a countywide residential burn ban from April 16-27.

Wisch said the area's early April fires were partially caused by a rush of drier easterly winds that can ignite already dry foliage. When the DNR saw forecasts of easterly winds, he said additional staff was hired. By July 1, he said the Pacific Cascade Region will have 19 engines and 75 additional fire firefighters until fall rains arrive around September.

The DNR operates its regional headquarters in Castle Rock, which is open to the public, and a private work center in Kalama. The Columbia Heights location would not be open to the public if the building is purchased.

New stations

Neves said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's Columbia Heights station hasn’t housed active firefighters since the department’s two new multi-million dollar stations in Baker’s Corner and Lexington opened in 2020. He said the station houses office staff, equipment and a gym.