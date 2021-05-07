DNR seeks to purchase inactive Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue station for nearly $1M

An inactive Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue station could become the third state Department of Natural Resources building in Cowlitz County.
The state Legislature appropriated $995,000 to the DNR to purchase Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s inactive Columbia Heights station during the legislative session that ended April 25. The governor hasn’t signed the budget into law.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves said negotiations between the fire commission and the DNR have not started and there is no timeline for a potential sale. The commission would have to approve the sale.
Extra resources
Department of Natural Resources Pacific Cascade Regional Manager Eric Wisch said he would like to relocate staff from Castle Rock and Kalama to the Columbia Heights location to provide more office space and resources.
The Columbia Heights station would provide resources the department doesn't have today like a training room and garage to store engines in the winter, he said. Firefighters helping the department from outside the area could sleep in the station's dorm.
Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres.
The building could hold up to a dozen DNR employees and about four wildfire engines.
The purchase is not necessarily intended to improve response times to wildfires.
"At any given time it is variable how far they are away from a fire," Wisch said.
Wildfires occur in forested areas and the department's infrastructure typically is in cities, he said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Wildfire engines are smaller than typical structure fire engines and have all-wheel drive and no lights or sirens, Wisch said.
Wildfires
Wisch said the department's staff mostly works during peak summer seasons and is spread across different buildings in six Southwest Washington counties to tackle wildfires as they occur.
According to its website, the department's Pacific Cascade Region covers 3.5 million acres in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties and southeast Grays Harbor County.
The department responded to fewer fires in the Pacific Cascade Region in 2020 than previous years, but the department handled more overall across the state.
This year, the threat of local wildfires started three months before the typical peak season. A two-alarm wildfire threatened several Kelso homes April 15, but resulted in no injuries or structure damage. Flames grew to about 100 feet high and covered 1.5 acres, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
The fire prompted a countywide residential burn ban from April 16-27.
Wisch said the area's early April fires were partially caused by a rush of drier easterly winds that can ignite already dry foliage. When the DNR saw forecasts of easterly winds, he said additional staff was hired. By July 1, he said the Pacific Cascade Region will have 19 engines and 75 additional fire firefighters until fall rains arrive around September.
The DNR operates its regional headquarters in Castle Rock, which is open to the public, and a private work center in Kalama. The Columbia Heights location would not be open to the public if the building is purchased.
New stations
Neves said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's Columbia Heights station hasn’t housed active firefighters since the department’s two new multi-million dollar stations in Baker’s Corner and Lexington opened in 2020. He said the station houses office staff, equipment and a gym.
Over the last several decades, more emergency calls have been reported in Lexington than Columbia Heights, Neves said, prompting the department to build the Lexington facility and relocate.
Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue covers about 152 square miles around the city of Longview and has four active stations in Kelso, Baker's Corner, Rose Valley and Lexington.
According to department data, 54% of the calls in 2020 came from the Kelso station's area, followed by 16% in Lexington, 12% in Baker's Corner, 6% each in Columbia Heights and Rose Valley. The rest were outside the department's coverage zone. Calls in districts are not always answered by that district, depending on where crews are located when calls arrive.
Ten or 15 minutes may not sound like much. But just tell that to someone suffering a heart attack or fighting a house fire.
Neves said the department still uses the Columbia Heights station, but is interested in possibly saving money and assisting the DNR with the potential sale.
"Anytime you partner with different agencies, it's to the benefit of our citizens," Neves said.