DNR lifts shooting ban as wildfire risk decreases

Citing recent rainfall and decreasing risk of large wildfires, the state Department of Natural Resources Thursday lifted a temporary ban from shooting guns on DNR-managed public lands
The restriction, which prohibited target-shooting and other firearm discharges not related to hunting, was put in place Aug. 15 and applied to 3 million acres of DNR-managed lands, including state forests, community forests and forested state lands. It was intended to minimize the number of fires started while the Pacific Northwest witnessed a devastating wildfire season.
"We are excited to welcome back all recreationists to our public lands, and we are grateful to recreational target shooters for doing their part in preventing wildfires this season," DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Manager Brock Milliern said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Our focus on keeping our communities safe is not over, however. We expect all shooters to continue to put safety first while enjoying our public lands."
The reopening of shooting will take several days as DNR staff head out to recreation areas across the state to remove signs and open gates, according to a news release. Officials asked for shooters to stay patient in the meantime.
Shooters can review the guidelines set out in Washington’s Administrative Code (WAC) 332-52-145 for all the rules and regulations pertaining to discharging firearms on public lands.
The following seven safety tips are based on the state code:
1. Obey all signage – Some areas in the forest are signed “No Shooting” to ensure public safety. Follow all posted signs and know where you are allowed to shoot before you go.
2. Use an earthen backstop – Discharging firearms for the purpose of target shooting is only allowed in areas with an unobstructed backstop that can safely stop all projectiles and debris.
3. Be aware of the time of day – Unless otherwise posted, shooting is not allowed 30 minutes before sunrise or 30 minutes after sunset.
4. Steer clear of recreation sites – Shooting is not allowed within 500 feet of a recreation site, trail, or structure. Do not shoot across, along, or down roads and trails.
5. Use only manufactured targets – Use only manufactured targets. Other kinds of targets leave debris that is difficult to clean up and can damage the forest’s ecosystem.
6. No exploding targets or fireworks – These items are never allowed on DNR-managed lands.
7. Leave no trace – Pack out what you packed in. This includes shotgun shells, targets, and any other garbage or debris.
