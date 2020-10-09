DNR lifts shooting ban as wildfire risk decreases

The following seven safety tips are based on the state code:

1. Obey all signage – Some areas in the forest are signed “No Shooting” to ensure public safety. Follow all posted signs and know where you are allowed to shoot before you go.

2. Use an earthen backstop – Discharging firearms for the purpose of target shooting is only allowed in areas with an unobstructed backstop that can safely stop all projectiles and debris.

3. Be aware of the time of day – Unless otherwise posted, shooting is not allowed 30 minutes before sunrise or 30 minutes after sunset.

4. Steer clear of recreation sites – Shooting is not allowed within 500 feet of a recreation site, trail, or structure. Do not shoot across, along, or down roads and trails.

5. Use only manufactured targets – Use only manufactured targets. Other kinds of targets leave debris that is difficult to clean up and can damage the forest’s ecosystem.

6. No exploding targets or fireworks – These items are never allowed on DNR-managed lands.

7. Leave no trace – Pack out what you packed in. This includes shotgun shells, targets, and any other garbage or debris.

