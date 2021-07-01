 Skip to main content
DNR burn ban in effect Friday for all fires, including charcoal grills
DNR burn ban in effect Friday for all fires, including charcoal grills

Brush rig (copy)

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Kirk Meller looks through compartments of the department's brush rig in Kelso in this June file photo. The rig will be dispatched to wildfires when the season starts.

 Courtney Talak

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources put a burn ban into effect starting Friday on all DNR lands, citing increasing fire danger over the holiday weekend. 

“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a Thursday press release.

“The risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”

Sierra Pacific Industries closes its forest lands due to fire danger

The ban prohibits outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection through Sept. 30, though that date may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions, the press release said. 

Prolonged drought, Fourth of July fireworks, increased temperatures and winds  that can spread a wildfire quickly through the dry grasses and forests, all factored into the decision, according to the press release. 

Public comment sought on plan to fell 'danger trees' damaged by Big Hollow Fire
Local

Public comment sought on plan to fell 'danger trees' damaged by Big Hollow Fire

The Big Hollow Fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, 15 miles northwest of Carson. It prompted evacuations of nearby towns and widespread trail, campground and forest closures. By the time the fire was contained around 10 a.m. Oct. 20, about 24,147 acres of national forest land and 847 acres of Washington state land had burned, closing 33 miles of trail until they can be repaired.

