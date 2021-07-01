DNR burn ban in effect Friday for all fires, including charcoal grills

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources put a burn ban into effect starting Friday on all DNR lands, citing increasing fire danger over the holiday weekend.

“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a Thursday press release.

“The risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”

The ban prohibits outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection through Sept. 30, though that date may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions, the press release said.

Prolonged drought, Fourth of July fireworks, increased temperatures and winds that can spread a wildfire quickly through the dry grasses and forests, all factored into the decision, according to the press release.

