'Disturbing', 'a shame': Local lawmakers react to violence in D.C.

House Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, said while he has been in legislative orientation sessions for most of the day, he was not yet caught up with the details.

“It’s a shame that this is what people feel like they have to do to have their voices be heard,” he said. “We have the elections and that should be enough, but it doesn’t seem to be enough for some people.”

McEntire said as far as what the event means for the nation, “I'm pretty sure we'll survive it.”

“Anyone who has a long memory recalls that there’s been tough times in the past and this is nothing that we’re not going to be able to overcome as a republic,” McEntire said. “Our republic is built to be strong and endure these kinds of things. We will get through it.”

On his end, McEntire said he was going to focus on his sphere of influence to help the nation overcome the violence.

“I’m focused on actual legislative matters now that I have an actual voice in the people’s house,” he said. “I'm focused on that and that’s where my attention should be, where I can actually have influence and get things done. Being a Facebook warrior isn’t the best use of my time.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marissa Heffernan Reporter Follow Marissa Heffernan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today