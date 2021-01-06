'Disturbing', 'a shame': Local lawmakers react to violence in D.C.

Local lawmakers expressed dismay at the recent violence at the Washington D.C. Capitol building Wednesday evening, saying protests should remain peaceful and people should also use the ballot box to be heard.
Wednesday afternoon, rioters, some armed, attacked the U.S. Capitol and smashed windows to get into the House of Representatives. The attacks delayed the vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win in the November election. At least one woman died after being shot, and members of the House and Senate were evacuated by police as the Capitol locked down.
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he doesn’t want to “draw hasty conclusions” about what happened in Washington D.C. but said that the destruction and threats of violence are “disturbing.”
The 19th District representative said he is focused on Washington state and “re-establishing the proper separation of powers.”
Walsh said while he’s been encouraging protestors in the state, they have to take the “moral high road,” be nonviolent and focus on bad policy.
“When you turn to violence, you lose focus of the argument,” he said. “I encourage those who are troubled by what they see happening in Washington state to maintain the moral high ground, behave ethically and if they protest, to protest peacefully.”
House Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, said while he has been in legislative orientation sessions for most of the day, he was not yet caught up with the details.
“It’s a shame that this is what people feel like they have to do to have their voices be heard,” he said. “We have the elections and that should be enough, but it doesn’t seem to be enough for some people.”
McEntire said as far as what the event means for the nation, “I'm pretty sure we'll survive it.”
“Anyone who has a long memory recalls that there’s been tough times in the past and this is nothing that we’re not going to be able to overcome as a republic,” McEntire said. “Our republic is built to be strong and endure these kinds of things. We will get through it.”
On his end, McEntire said he was going to focus on his sphere of influence to help the nation overcome the violence.
“I’m focused on actual legislative matters now that I have an actual voice in the people’s house,” he said. “I'm focused on that and that’s where my attention should be, where I can actually have influence and get things done. Being a Facebook warrior isn’t the best use of my time.”