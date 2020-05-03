Districts working to find, engage students in distance learning

Across the United States, school districts are battling to switch to online learning, and some have given up entirely. But closer to home, parents and teachers say distance learning is going well, although challenges remain.
Amy Dearth, whose daughter is in second grade in the Kelso School District, said keeping her daughter focused has been more difficult than she expected, but she is learning.
“It’s been a little harder than I thought to keep her on track, but we have a system,” Dearth said. “Every day she gets breaks just like in the classroom, because we don’t want her to get burnt out.”
Dearth has also been teaching her daughter “home ec” skills like cooking and sewing, which she said has been fun for both of them. However, her daughter said it doesn’t compare to school.
“I’m not her favorite teacher,” Dearth said, laughing as her daughter shook her head vigorously. “I asked her this morning if I was the best teacher ever, and she said no.”
Kelso and Longview school officials said they’re surprised and impressed by how well students are participating in distance learning, but they say there’s more work to do to get more of the 11,800 students in the two districts back in contact with teachers. Still, teachers lament that learning packets and Chromebooks are no substitute for face-to-face learning, and distance learning is proving more time consuming than traditional classroom instruction, so the overall volume of material taught is down, too.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said teachers are seeing engagement levels between 70% and 80% across the district. “Engagement” is a measure of attendance, turning in work and communicating with the teachers. That’s higher than neighboring Kelso, though officials there expect improvement soon.
“On the whole, we feel pretty good about how it’s going right now,” Zorn said. “We feel like we’re reaching a lot of our families.”
Kim Yore, Kelso’s Director of Teaching and Learning, said Kelso initially mailed out 900 paper packets to secondary students a few weeks ago, and handed out Chromebooks more recently. She said the deadline to return packets was early this week, so many packets were likely still in the mail. Until they arrive, those students will not be counted as engaged.
So far, 74% of elementary students, 59% of middle school students and 65% of high school students in Kelso have been engaging with the work, Yore said, with middle and high school numbers expected to increase.
“It’s going really well for us,” Yore said. “I’m very surprised and excited to see our engagement numbers. Last week was the first week of online learning with teachers involved.”
Longview teacher Amy Johnson said that while her eighth grade Cascade history students have been “troopers,” nothing replaces the classroom environment.
“I have to say, there’s a little bit of grief involved for teachers,” Johnson said. “It’s about relationships with your students, and this time of year we’re doing Washington state history. They were just so focused and engaged.”
Johnson had planned hikes and field trips to teach her students about Lewis and Clark’s explorations of the area. Now she’s encouraging students to “hike” in backyards and keep a journal to document these historic times.
“They’re such great sports, but it’s just that this is the time of year where it’s so fun to have them,” Johnson said. “I miss them and their interactions, even the goofy ones.”
According to a survey of 1,502 Washington residents by school search organization Niche, 56% of surveyed students said their school is handling this crisis well, and 83% of parents said the same.
Kelso parent Rebekah Schafer said she thinks the district has been doing a good job communicating and handling the situation. However, while the academics for her Huntington Middle School and Beacon Hill Elementary children are going well, her kids miss teachers and friends.
“Its definitely not the same,” Schafer said. “Its not the same interactions with the teacher and class.”
Johnson said she’s maintaining a rigorous curriculum because there are still state standards to meet. However, she misses bringing in props and telling students stories about history, and she has less instructional time per week.
But “they know I’ll work with them and not against them, so they’re more willing to try something new,” Johnson said.
Because teachers get less time to teach virtually, they’ve had to re-evaluate what’s most important, said Mark Morris Principal Brooks Cooper. Now, they only give about two hours’ worth of work per class week to keep the workload realistic, which is in line with state recommendations.
“That forces a teacher to have to look at their lessons differently,” Cooper said. “They had to identify and re-filter what’s important and vital right now. What are the standards and skills these students really need?”
Cooper said teachers have reported an unexpected positive to online learning: shy students are finding their digital voices.
“Teachers say they have been able to connect with students in ways they didn’t used to,” Cooper said. “Somebody who didn’t like to talk in front of peers now can share directly with the teacher.”
Zorn said most comments he’s heard from parents have been positive, with a couple concerns around access to technology. While the district handed out more than 1,000 Chromebooks, in addition to the 2,000 or so laptops high school students already had, Zorn said it’s also planning to distribute WiFi hotspots to families who need internet.
“The most difficult part is engaging that 20 to 25% that (aren’t engaging) for whatever different reasons,” Zorn said.
Students who remain out of school until next fall could lose a lot of what they learned, Zorn said, but the district is working to expand summer school offerings and credit retrieval, and to adjust next year’s lesson plans, to help stop that slide.
It can be difficult to get those students back online, Cooper said, because while that engagement gap could be around technology access, it could also be related to family situations.
“Is it a lack of resources? Are you in and out of the house? Did your parent or guardian lose their job? (Are you) caring for kids all day?” Cooper said. “There’s a whole bunch of factors that could be why a student isn’t engaging. Our number one goal is to find out why and provide the resources they need so they can get to the learning.”
Cooper said before spring break ended, Mark Morris teachers had reached 870 students by phone or an online survey to ask about their needs.
“We all know that if a student’s basic needs aren’t met the learning is going to be a significant challenge,” Cooper said.
Cooper said as of Tuesday, there were only 10 students that Mark Morris had not been able to reach at all. And each week, teachers tell him which students have been engaging with material and which haven’t, so the school can check on them again, he said. While that takes hours, he called it “a labor of love.”
“I’m pretty proud of that, to be honest,” Cooper said. “The bright spot has been the clear and evident care that our teachers have for our students.”
Johnson said she’s worked hard to keep track of her middle school students.
“Some have gone off into the vast unknown, but I’m pretty determined to connect with them,” Johnson said. “Out of 158 or so students I have, I’ve had 20 that have disappeared, but pretty much all of them have checked in with me the best they can.”
Kelso teachers are also reaching out to families about absent students, Yore said. If teachers can’t make contact, then principals, counselors and paraeducators are doing “some more digging” to find a way to check in, Yore said.
Teri Kasinger, who has four children in the Longview school system, said while distance learning experience started out “crazy,” it’s settled into more of a rhythm for her third, fourth, eighth and 10th graders.
“Thankfully a lot of them have different schedules now,” Kasinger said. “They used to all start Zoom at the same time with their teachers and that was not so great.”
While the schedule has helped, Kasinger said social distancing was difficult for her kids, as is focusing through the noise of the house.
“Getting them to work at home is hard with so many distractions,” Kasinger said, but she feels her kids are getting much of the same curriculum, with iReady online learning and packets.
Overall, educators and parents alike said the goal is to make the best of a bad situation.
“I’m really proud of our people,” Zorn said. “They’re working real hard in trying to get services to our kids as best we can. I’ve been especially pleased with the flexibility our staff has demonstrated and their plumb willingness to dig in and figure it out.”
