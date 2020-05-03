Districts working to find, engage students in distance learning

“The most difficult part is engaging that 20 to 25% that (aren’t engaging) for whatever different reasons,” Zorn said.

Students who remain out of school until next fall could lose a lot of what they learned, Zorn said, but the district is working to expand summer school offerings and credit retrieval, and to adjust next year’s lesson plans, to help stop that slide.

It can be difficult to get those students back online, Cooper said, because while that engagement gap could be around technology access, it could also be related to family situations.

“Is it a lack of resources? Are you in and out of the house? Did your parent or guardian lose their job? (Are you) caring for kids all day?” Cooper said. “There’s a whole bunch of factors that could be why a student isn’t engaging. Our number one goal is to find out why and provide the resources they need so they can get to the learning.”

Cooper said before spring break ended, Mark Morris teachers had reached 870 students by phone or an online survey to ask about their needs.

“We all know that if a student’s basic needs aren’t met the learning is going to be a significant challenge,” Cooper said.