Districts bringing young students back to in-person learning by late January

All local schools will have young students back in class after winter break and are looking ahead to when older students can return to hybrid, in light of Gov. Jay Inslee's revised school reopening metrics.
The new metrics say communities with the highest COVID-19 activity, with 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%, should phase in in-person instruction by limiting learning groups to 15 students.
Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, and students in any grade who may struggle with disabilities, homelessness or other socioeconomic disadvantages should be prioritized before adding fourth and fifth graders, under the guidelines. No in-person extra-curricular activities are recommended.
Those in moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards. Where positive testing rates are below 5%, the governor suggests high schoolers may return.
According to the Dec. 22 school COVID-19 data report from the health department, Cowlitz County is at 438 new cases per 100,000 people over the time period of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.
The report said while that's a "sharp increase since late October," the numbers have leveled off since early December. That still puts the county in the "high" level, so the health department recommends phasing in in-person learning in groups of 15 or fewer students for pre-K through fifth grade and for those with highest needs, though the final decision is up to school districts.
Woodland's second through fourth grade students will go back to hybrid learning Jan. 5, the district said Dec. 17, after all but K-1 students returned to remote learning in late November. All the same safety protocols will remain in place, with all students and staff wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and remaining in cohorts.
“Together, we can continue to conquer these challenging times and emerge as a stronger, united community,” Superintendent Michael Green said.
Kalama also had returned all but K-1 students to remote learning in late November, and said it plans to start phasing students grades 2-12 into in-person learning in the second semester, with details yet to be announced.
Castle Rock and Kelso school districts kept K-5 students in hybrid learning models, and Toutle Lake kept K-6 students in person. Those districts said they will continue to plan for older students to return when guidelines recommend it, ideally in late January or early February.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack added that on Jan. 11 the district plans to increase the days grades 3-5 are in the buildings.
"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing belief and confidence you’ve shown throughout the past several months," she said in a Monday letter to parents.
Longview plans to bring pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students back for in-person learning as early as Jan. 11, according to a letter from Superintendent Dan Zorn.
All Longview students went remote in late November, with exceptions for students with the highest need. Zorn also said that middle and high school students will likely start hybrid in-person learning in late January or early February, depending on case numbers.
"During our return to school planning, the safety of students and employees remains a district priority," Zorn said. "The district will continue working closely with local health professionals to help guide us in our return to school decision making."