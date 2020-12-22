Districts bringing young students back to in-person learning by late January

All local schools will have young students back in class after winter break and are looking ahead to when older students can return to hybrid, in light of Gov. Jay Inslee's revised school reopening metrics.

The new metrics say communities with the highest COVID-19 activity, with 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%, should phase in in-person instruction by limiting learning groups to 15 students.

Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, and students in any grade who may struggle with disabilities, homelessness or other socioeconomic disadvantages should be prioritized before adding fourth and fifth graders, under the guidelines. No in-person extra-curricular activities are recommended.

Those in moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards. Where positive testing rates are below 5%, the governor suggests high schoolers may return.

According to the Dec. 22 school COVID-19 data report from the health department, Cowlitz County is at 438 new cases per 100,000 people over the time period of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.