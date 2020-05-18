District Court Judge Jamie Imboden charged with DUI

Imboden consented to a field sobriety test, during which the officer smelled intoxicants on his breath. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He declined to give a voluntary breath sample at the police station and was cited and released to his wife, according to the citation.

Imboden himself reported the case to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct the following Monday morning, Cowlitz District Court Presiding Judge John Hays said Monday. That commission investigates allegations of judicial misconduct, and has the ability to admonish or censure judges as well as recommend their suspension or removal to the State Supreme Court.

The judicial conduct commission did not impose any restrictions on Imboden, but while his case is being heard, Imboden has agreed to not hear any motions, trials or pleas in any DUI cases, Hays said. He will also not preside over any Kelso Municipal Court cases other setting aside warrants.

Nearly all DUI cases are heard at the district and municipal court levels.

“The restrictions that we set up were not required,” Hays said. “(We) thought they would be the most appropriate to keep public confidence in the system.”