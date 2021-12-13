District Court Judge Burchett again facing allegations of ethics violations

Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett is facing new charges of violating the state Code of Judicial Conduct after allegedly committing several more violations and retaliating against staff who had helped in the initial investigation against her.

In April, a state commission that reviews judicial misconduct reprimanded Burchett for violating seven judicial rules of conduct in January and February 2020, including not advising defendants of their rights at probation review hearings and eliciting statements against defendants’ self interests.

The report states Burchett received a written reprimand as an intermediate level disciplinary action and would receive additional training. The training requirement was the only action taken by the commission against Burchett.

At the time Burchett, who has been on the bench since 2019, said her mistakes as a new judge were not "intentional" and that she was working with the commission to take "all the necessary steps to correct them."

She had one more violation in 2020 when she didn't let someone into a Zoom hearing. Burchett did not return a call for comment Monday.

According to the new statement of charges from the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct, after the April reprimand in which Burchett agreed to not repeat the violation, the commission received a new complaint against her less than two weeks later.

On May 6, the commission received a complaint alleging Burchett "engaged in a conversation with the court administrator which could reasonably be considered retaliatory for the court administrator’s perceived cooperation" in her prior discipline.

Executive Director of the Commission on Judicial Conduct Reiko Callner said language against retaliation is included as part of all commission stipulations, as judges hold positions of power.

Callner said after the commission gets a complaint, it conducts an independent investigation. The judge is contacted confidentially and given a chance to answer the charges.

If that answer doesn’t satisfy commission members, Callner said the judge can either agree to a stipulation that lays out corrective actions or hold a contested hearing, which essentially is a trial in front of a panel of commission members. That process is public.

If the charges go to a contested hearing and the panel hands down a stipulation instead of dismissing the charges, then the judge has the right to go to review before the state Supreme Court, Callner said.

If the panel finds the judge violated ethics rules, it can admonish, reprimand or censure the judge. If a judge is censured, the commission can recommend the state Supreme Court suspends or removes the judge from office.

Callner said at any point in the proceedings up to when the commission makes its final decision, the judge also can request a resolution by suggesting a stipulation the commission would then vote on.

According to the commission charging statement, the second investigation into Burchett revealed additional potential ethical concerns, including allegations Burchett directed her clerk to make an ex parte investigation into a probation matter, engaged in an off-the-record discussion with a litigant and then dismissed the matter without apparent legal basis, and that she allegedly awarded a counterclaim in a case when no request for such relief had been requested.

Burchett denied the claims in a written response, but the commission found there was probable cause she had and issued the statement of charges. Burchett has 21 days to respond before the commission takes the next steps of a contested hearing.

Community service hours

The charge document alleges after being reprimanded in April for calling to verify if a defendant performed community service hours, Burchett then had her clerk call on Aug. 13.

Burchett said previously after her first violation, she believed asking a clerk was the proper way to verify as she could not call herself.

However, Callner said the code of ethics forbids judges or staff from ex-parte communication, meaning one-sided communication. In the court system, all parties must be aware of, and informed of, the information which a judge is presented. Judges are supposed to be neutral arbiters of disputes, Callner said, and are not supposed to do independent investigations.

Off-the-record dismissal

Another alleged violation was on Aug. 18, when Burchett allegedly told a litigant contesting a traffic infraction that, although he was requesting dismissal, given the evidence and his admission, it was clear he had committed the infraction.

Then she had an off-the-record discussion with him, came back on the record and dismissed the infraction without stating a reason or explaining the interruption in the recording, according to the commission document.

Retaliation

The document also alleges Burchett confronted the court administrator on May 5 over the administrator's comments when she was contacted by the press following the public filing of the reprimand.

"This gave the appearance that Judge Burchett was retaliating against the court administrator for her suspected cooperation with the Commission in that proceeding," the documents said.

Counterclaim

In a June 21 hearing, the charging document also alleges Burchett awarding a judgment as a counterclaim in a case where the defendants had not actually filed for a counterclaim. That’s “contrary to basic law,” the document said, and failed to give the plaintiffs an opportunity to be heard.

Callner said the goal of commission intervention and enforcement of the code of ethics is to “try to improve the conduct of the judge and give the public some measure of confidence, and restore the public’s confidence” in both the specific judge and the judiciary as a whole.

Under Burchett’s original stipulation, she was directed to re-familiarize herself with the code of ethics in its entirety within 30 days, work with a mentor judge preapproved by the commission and also take at least four hours of ethics training approved in advance in the next year.

Callner said the commission rules direct the commission to consider both aggregating and mitigating factors, including prior discipline and patterns of behavior.

