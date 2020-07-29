District 2 commissioner candidates spar on COVID response, homelessness

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber is seeking a third term, but he's challenged by another long-time politician and a newcomer who disagree how the commissioners responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressed homelessness.
Kurt Anagnostou and Jack Hansen are competing in Aug. 4 primary, with the top two finishers squaring off in the November general election. In the primary, only voters in Commissioner District 2 (the city of Longview and some rural area around it) cast ballots for this race in the primary. The general election vote is countywide.
The race pits two former Longview mayors against one another.
Weber, a Republican, has been a presence in local politics for four decades, having served on the Longview council and as mayor, but he says he still is excited about being a commissioner, despite the fact that the three members often disagree.
"This job has been every bit as much of a challenge as those jobs, and more so because of the vast variety of different issues we have to pay attention to and try to craft the right kind of responses," he said. "If people want me to continue to do the work with mental health, saving the landfill, good financial management, continue to try to figure out how to solve the final bit of homelessness that plagues us, I'm good another four years."
Kurt Anagnostou, a former Longview City Councilman, mayor and Cowlitz PUD commissioner, said he wants to make a change in the direction of the board of commissioners. He said he was disappointed in some of decisions about how to address homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic response. He also highlighted his experience serving in elected positions during rocky financial times, which are expected to continue in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is my community and I would like to have an opportunity to make it the best community it can be," he said. "I’m running as an independent because my last two positions at the city and PUD were nonpartisan. I think any citizen should be able to approach commissioners with concerns and be treated equally without any kind of preconceived political positions."
In 2018, Anagnostou lost his bid for re-election to the PUD commission after controversy over his role in the firing of former PUD General Manager Brian Skeahan, in which he alleged election interference. He also helped instigate a failed 2013 recall of former commissioner Ned Piper.
During a recent interview with the TDN Editorial Board, Anagnostou said the PUD commission agreed on about 95% of decisions and the situation with Piper was an "unusual set of circumstances."
Jack Hansen, a Republican, has never held public office, though he unsuccessfully ran for Longview City Council last year. While he said he respects the time the other candidates have given to the community, the board in his view needs “new blood.” Hansen said he would bring a more collaborative approach to the commission.
“Career politicians have gotten us to where we’re at in this community and it’s not pretty to me,” he said. “The things as a citizen I’ve witnessed and experienced — there’s culture that needs to be changed. … I don’t accept the fact that maybe I don’t belong because I don't have 20 years locally in politics.That’s the advantage I do have.”
Weber has taken the lead in campaign fundraising and spending. As of Wednesday, he raised more than $2,400 in cash and in-kind contributions and spent an equal amount, according to campaign reports. Anagnostou had not reported contributions as of Wednesday, but he had reported about $1,500 in cash and in-kind contributions.
Hansen submitted a mini-filing with the Public Disclosure Commission, which means his fundraising will not exceed $5,000.
All three candidates said the commissioners should advocate for businesses and promote programs.
Hansen said the commissioners should bring awareness that Longview school scores are low and are holding people back from moving here.
While the long-maligned county Department of Building and Planning has become more efficient and responsive, the commissioners should seek to unify local building codes, Anagnostou said.
The commissioners should be doing all they can to support businesses' efforts to locate here, including large projects like the proposed Kalama methanol plant, both challengers said. Weber, who also supports the $2 billion project, said the commissioners are already doing those things but face roadblocks at the state level.
Both challengers criticized the commissioners' response to the COVID-19 pandemic for different reasons.
Anagnostou criticized the "take no action" resolution the commissioners passed in early June criticizing some of Gov. Jay Inslee's pandemic-related restrictions. The commissioners should instead be promoting businesses and providing masks to them and to citizens, he said.
“Taking no action and allowing citizens to violate the rules is dangerous,” Anagnostou said.
Hansen on the other hand said the county’s declarations of emergency were unnecessary, misleading, and that the county could have found other ways to get personal protective equipment. In an editorial board meeting last week, he said he does not think that the COVID pandemic is an emergency "in our county."
"We're all adults" and can decide for ourselves what protective measures to take, he said.
Weber responded that the resolution was within the context of the state shutting the economy down when the county had reported “virtually no cases.” He said he convinced the other commissioners to include the statement that citizens should still follow social distancing and other guidelines. Although he said the emergency declaration’s wording was confusing, the delegation of authority allowed the county's COVID 19 Incident Command Team to marshal important resources.
All three candidates agree that the county's approach to homelessness needs to change to reach those in particular living in the city of Longview's designated homeless encampment on Alabama Street.
Addressing homelessness has been “frustrating,” Weber said. The area has a lot of programs that help most people besides a small group unable to “hook in” to services, he said. The solution for getting those people off the street is not only setting up a hosted encampment with security and links to services, but also adding more permanent supportive housing, he said.
Hansen, a former landlord liaison at Lower Columbia CAP, said housing-first programs are too enabling and often case management isn’t hands-on enough. Programs that require participants to get treatment or be sober, such as Community House on Broadway, get better results because the model gets people ready to abide by landlord-tenant rules, he said.
Anagnostou said the county needs a coordinated plan to address homelessness because the policies in the Homeless Task Force’s five-year state-mandated plan don’t seem to reach the campers. The commissioners should focus on bringing the social service organizations to the table and create a plan using the funds available, he said.
