District 2 commissioner candidates spar on COVID response, homelessness

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber is seeking a third term, but he's challenged by another long-time politician and a newcomer who disagree how the commissioners responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressed homelessness.

Kurt Anagnostou and Jack Hansen are competing in Aug. 4 primary, with the top two finishers squaring off in the November general election. In the primary, only voters in Commissioner District 2 (the city of Longview and some rural area around it) cast ballots for this race in the primary. The general election vote is countywide.

The race pits two former Longview mayors against one another.

Weber, a Republican, has been a presence in local politics for four decades, having served on the Longview council and as mayor, but he says he still is excited about being a commissioner, despite the fact that the three members often disagree.

"This job has been every bit as much of a challenge as those jobs, and more so because of the vast variety of different issues we have to pay attention to and try to craft the right kind of responses," he said. "If people want me to continue to do the work with mental health, saving the landfill, good financial management, continue to try to figure out how to solve the final bit of homelessness that plagues us, I'm good another four years."