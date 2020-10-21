District 19 state Rep race a study of contrasts with Walsh, Everson

Aside from their race to fill a 19th District House of Representatives seat, incumbent Jim Walsh and nurse Marianna Everson share very few commonalities.
Walsh, an Aberdeen Republican with libertarian leanings, is seeking his third, two-year term in the House, which he flipped to red in 2016. Everson, a Montesano resident and political newcomer who identifies as an “FDR Democrat,” says she wants to reverse the divisive direction to which the district has recently moved.
Everson emphasizes collaborative solutions that unite working class Washingtonians in standing up to “billion-dollar corporations that have gamed the system.” Walsh champions protecting property rights and gun rights, supporting and facilitating economic development and keeping taxes low for the district.
Walsh plans to balance the projected $2.3 billion budget shortfall spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic with precise, strategic programmatic cuts. Everson envisions raising taxes for the state’s “enormously wealthy” residents, including Jeff Bezos, to cover the deficit without cutting any social programs.
In campaign and personal life, Walsh rarely pulls up over his mouth the bandana he substitutes for a face mask unless someone specifically requests it. Everson steadfastly believes in the benefits face coverings provide in quelling the outbreak.
The race is a study of contrasts for the 19th District, which covers all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor, Lewis and Cowlitz counties.
Voters elected Walsh to the House seat in 2016, making him the first Republican to hold a legislative position in the 19th District in decades. Walsh said he’s running for a third term because, despite “making a few dents in the armor of the bureaucratic leviathan,” his work isn’t finished yet.
“We’ve made some good headway … but many of the things I ran on four years ago are not done,” Walsh said.
That includes reforming the State Department of Ecology, a regulatory agency that Walsh has criticized for dragging out the permitting process for industrial projects in the district.
Lawmakers in 2017 successfully passed “shot clock” legislation that puts pressure on regulators like Ecology to complete a state environmental review of development projects within two years. However, the bill “lost its teeth” — the enforcement mechanisms — in an attempt to get the governor’s approval, Walsh said. Under the law, agencies have to explain any delays to the Legislature but will not face penalties.
“We need to put some teeth back in the shot clock, so that if an agency doesn’t give a clear answer in 24 months, or can’t make a very compelling argument for why they need more time, then they are penalized, their budget gets cut. There’s some price they pay for delaying,” Walsh said. “Let’s get these permit applicants answers in a reasonable amount of time.”
Everson said Walsh is “attacking the Department of Ecology and the governor” to “divide us, keep us in fear and distract us from real solutions that would make our lives better.” She argued that Walsh supports “privatizing everything,” to, on some level, protect his corporate donors.
According to the state Public Disclosure Commission, Walsh has raised nearly $160,000. About a quarter of that money, or $40,400, has come from businesses, including Delta Dental, 7-Eleven Inc., BNSF Railway Company and Amazon.com Services LLC.
A greater chunk of Walsh’s contributions, about $57,000, comes from individuals, according to the PDC.
That alone eclipses Everson’s campaign contributions, which total just over $52,000. Well over half of that comes from individuals, while a quarter comes from the Democratic party. Just $2,100 of the money Everson has raised came from businesses, according to the PDC.
Instead of relying on “corporations and big-city billionaires” to create jobs in the district, Everson proposes creating a civilian conservation corps focused on restoring industries based on natural resources such as fishing, timber and oyster farming.
“We can invest in all the capital things we need to do to build the culverts and restore the runs for our salmon, but we can also do a civilian conservation corps and make lots of jobs for our young people. They can work really hard to make sure we preserve those natural resources out into the future,” Everson said during a political forum. “We all know here we are really connected to the land and the water. What we need to do is restore that so we have those natural resources way on into the future.”
Everson leans on her personal history as the daughter of “working-class timber workers” who fell on hard times as a young adult.
She said she struggled to make a living wage, pay for college and afford healthcare as a single mother. A 2006 house fire left her and two daughters homeless. Because of the social safety net, she was able to finish school, bounce back and became a nurse, she said.
“I lived the struggles that most of the people in our district live,” Everson said. “At one point we were homeless, me and my kids. … So I feel like I am uniquely qualified in this moment to be a champion for working families in this district because I know first-hand what they are going through. And I have the nurse’s heart to know we can provide the care people need.”
Walsh’s tall stature, booming voice and eloquent speaking style make him a formidable debater on the House floor. And that’s exactly why he thinks voters should choose him.
“I’ve run and run again and really legislated from a simple position, that the 19th District needs and deserves a strong, clear voice in Olympia,” Walsh said during a recent political forum hosted by the Wahkiakum County Republicans and Democrats. “(We need) an aggressive approach to legislative and public policy that aggressively defends the interests of this part of the state.”
Walsh said he never wants to be “overly confident” about his chances of winning. In his last two races, the winner was determined by a less than one percentage point lead.
But this year could be different for the increasingly popular Republican who won nearly 58% of the votes cast during a three-way primary election. Everson and Democrat Clint Bryson split the remainder of the vote with 22% and 20%, respectively.
“The district’s core values have remained the same, but the district does not consider itself ‘D’ Democrat the way it once did,” Walsh said. “They consider themselves Independents with conservative leanings. … So I think I represent the district well that way, in that it’s kind of where I am.”
Everson said she “knows in my bones that the direction the district is moving is destructive to the health and safety of the people who live here.” She’s running not because she has political ambitions but because she wants to unite the district to “fight for the things we all know make life better for people: Healthcare, good jobs, education, childcare and homes.”
“This isn’t about me. This isn’t about my political ambition. I never had any. I’m content being a nurse,” she said. “This is about everybody. It’s about all of us taking care of each other and making sure that people don’t die of preventable diseases and causes.”
She said political allies have told her that turnout for Democrats tends to increase in the general election, so Walsh’s approval rating could fall from the primary results.
“I think we have a good chance,” Everson said. “I think we can win.”
