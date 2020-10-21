District 19 state Rep race a study of contrasts with Walsh, Everson

Everson said Walsh is “attacking the Department of Ecology and the governor” to “divide us, keep us in fear and distract us from real solutions that would make our lives better.” She argued that Walsh supports “privatizing everything,” to, on some level, protect his corporate donors.

According to the state Public Disclosure Commission, Walsh has raised nearly $160,000. About a quarter of that money, or $40,400, has come from businesses, including Delta Dental, 7-Eleven Inc., BNSF Railway Company and Amazon.com Services LLC.

A greater chunk of Walsh’s contributions, about $57,000, comes from individuals, according to the PDC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That alone eclipses Everson’s campaign contributions, which total just over $52,000. Well over half of that comes from individuals, while a quarter comes from the Democratic party. Just $2,100 of the money Everson has raised came from businesses, according to the PDC.

Instead of relying on “corporations and big-city billionaires” to create jobs in the district, Everson proposes creating a civilian conservation corps focused on restoring industries based on natural resources such as fishing, timber and oyster farming.