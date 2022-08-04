Dispose of noxious weed tansy ragwort Saturday in Castle Rock

Property owners pulling up noxious weed tansy ragwort can bring it to Castle Rock for free disposal Saturday.

The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program is accepting bagged flowering tansy ragwort from 10 am. to 2 p.m. at the south end of Lion's Pride Park, where an enclosed truck will be ready to haul it away.

Landowners with large loads of tansy can get a disposal voucher to bring the loose load covered by a tarp to Waste Control. People can get vouchers at the event or in advance by calling the weed control program office at 360-577-3117. The weed control program collected just over a ton of tansy last year.

If you go What: Tansy ragwort collection. When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. Where: Lion's Pride Park. Cost: Free. Info: Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program, 360-577-3117, noxiousweeds@co.cowlita.wa.us

Tansy ragwort is a Class B noxious weed required for control in Cowlitz County. Class B weeds are non-native, invasive species limited to portions of the state. Tansy is toxic to livestock and readily spreads seeds by wind, according to the weed control program. Each plant can produce up to 150,000 seeds, which can remain viable for 16 years or more.

The plant starts as a small cluster of ruffled leaves with reddish purple stems. But it's most recognizable when it's blooming with yellow clusters off flowers atop a green stalk 2-to-6-feet tall.