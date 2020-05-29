Discovery grad overcomes heart surgery, class shortages

When Maximillion Fischer transferred to Discovery High School in Longview during his sophomore year, he was six classes behind due to a major heart surgery. He didn’t think he’d graduate on time.
But he is, and he has plans to get a degree in the medical field.
“When I set my mind to something, I don’t get discouraged really easily at all. ... I’ll keep going until I get it done. Even if I don’t like it, I’ll do it,” he said.
Max was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy during his freshman year at R.A. Long High School, even though he noticed the signs long before the diagnosis.
“My condition is (when) a part of the heart muscle is thickened so it’s hard to pump out blood,” he said. “You could always tell cardio (activity) was harder than it was supposed to be.”
When he got sick during the second half of his freshman year, Max went to the hospital and his doctor noticed a heart murmur. When they looked further, they told Max he needed surgery right away.
“It kills a lot of young athletes because they don’t know they have it. One day they’ll be playing and then drop dead because their heart doesn’t pump blood,” Max said.
Following the surgery, Max was out of school for six weeks at the end of the year. The hardest part, he said, was knowing his teachers wouldn’t freeze his grades, so he ended up failing multiple classes. “Plus the surgery itself was pretty bad,” Max added.
He was so behind that it was difficult to catch up on credits while attending a large school. So Max transferred to Discovery High School — Longview’s alternative high school — part way through his sophomore year.
During his junior year at Discovery, Max took a full course load while taking additional classes online to catch up on what he missed.
Max says he’s “naturally kind of unmotivated most of the time,” but three things kept him focused: He wanted the diploma for himself; he felt like he owed it to his teachers to do his work; and his mom wanted him to have graduation photos.
James Bryant, who taught Max’s social studies classes, said students need to be willing to meet him halfway in order to catch up on that many classes.
“Max is one of those who are more than willing to meet me more than halfway or wherever he needed to be to get to the finish line,” Bryant said.
He described Max as quiet and reserved, but he started coming out of his shell over the past three years. And he’s a got a great sense of humor that’s starting to show, Bryant said.
Last year, when one of Max’s friends was struggling after transferring from R.A. Long High School, he told his buddy to “knock it off and get focused,” Bryant said.
“He was willing to take responsibility for not only himself but also the people around him,” Bryant said.
Max said statewide school closures to slow the spread of COVID-19 haven’t had a large impact on him, but he does miss seeing his friends at school.
His graduation ceremony will be more personal this year than previous graduating classes, Max said. He will individually pick up his diploma, talk to the principal and take some photos. On one hand, he likes this because a large ceremony would give him some social anxiety. On the other hand, he was excited to graduate with his friends.
But for now, he’s enjoying his last year. All his hard work during sophomore and junior year have paid off and senior year has been “a breeze,” he said. He’s more relaxed this year and is able to focus on the future.
Bryant said Max has figured out where he wants to go and is driven to make it happen.
“I have no doubt when he knuckles down, he’s got this.”
