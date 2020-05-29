Discovery grad overcomes heart surgery, class shortages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Maximillion Fischer transferred to Discovery High School in Longview during his sophomore year, he was six classes behind due to a major heart surgery. He didn’t think he’d graduate on time.

But he is, and he has plans to get a degree in the medical field.

“When I set my mind to something, I don’t get discouraged really easily at all. ... I’ll keep going until I get it done. Even if I don’t like it, I’ll do it,” he said.

Max was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy during his freshman year at R.A. Long High School, even though he noticed the signs long before the diagnosis.

“My condition is (when) a part of the heart muscle is thickened so it’s hard to pump out blood,” he said. “You could always tell cardio (activity) was harder than it was supposed to be.”

When he got sick during the second half of his freshman year, Max went to the hospital and his doctor noticed a heart murmur. When they looked further, they told Max he needed surgery right away.

“It kills a lot of young athletes because they don’t know they have it. One day they’ll be playing and then drop dead because their heart doesn’t pump blood,” Max said.