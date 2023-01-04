Discover Washington State Parks on these free days

The Washington State Discover Pass allows vehicle access to millions of acres of state recreation land. While the pass is priced at $35 for a year of access, there are 11 dates left in 2023 where the pass is not required.

Vehicle access is free:

— Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

— March 9 — Billy Frank Junior's Birthday.

— March 19 — State Parks' 110th Birthday.

— April 22 — Earth Day.

— June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day.

— June 11 — Free Fishing Day.

— June 19 — Juneteenth.

— Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day.

— Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day.

— Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.

— Nov. 25 — Autumn Day.

So when to go has become clear, but with only 11 opportunities and over a hundred parks, how can one decide which parks to go to? Of course there is Seaquest in Castle Rock. But here are some other popular options.

Cape Disappointment

Don't let the name though you, this is one of the highest-rated parks in Washington. It's located in what is literally the most southwestern spot in Washington, on the Long Beach Peninsula. The park offers hiking, camping and a boat launch. There is also a view of the Pacific Ocean and the mouth of the Columbia River.

Deception Pass State Park

Although the park boast miles of hiking, biking and horse trails, the real draw is the water. Boating, fishing, swimming kayaking and even crabbing are all accessible through this park. The park spreads over two islands, Fidalgo and Whidbey, totaling 3,854 acres. It is the most visited state park in Washington, according to Washington State Parks.

Lake Wenatchee State Park

The scenic view of the water and the mountains is all well and good, but the activities are what really bring this state park into the top 5. Kayaks, horses and biking are what draw people to the lake. In the winter, the park remains open for cross-country skiing. Just about every lake-based activity is available at the park, from swimming to windsurfing.

Lime Kiln Point State Park

Also known as " Whale Watch Park," is best known for being one of the best land-based spots to watch whales. Located way over on the edge of the San Juan Islands, Lime Kiln State Park is at the top of a "rocky bluff." While there isn't much else to do at the park other than nature watching, it has some of the best in the world, according to Washington State Parks.

Palouse Falls State Park

As the name suggests, the main attraction here is the waterfall, which with its 200-foot drop, doesn't disappoint. With a viewpoint across the river gorge, park patrons have an excellent view of the falls. Currently, camping is restricted and overnight parking is unavailable.